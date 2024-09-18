Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has got a positive selection headache on his hands for the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace this weekend.

After a tough international break following the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool earlier this month, United have returned to the pitch with two convincing wins in two games after a 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday before a dominant 7-0 thrashing of League One side Barnsley in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

It was the biggest win of the Ten Hag era and the first time the club have scored five goals or more in a game since he joined the club in 2022, and now with a major Premier League clash to come at Selhurst Park the manager has some big decisions to make with his starting lineup.

Alejandro Garnacho Shines vs Barnsley

Argentine winger has been sensational this season

So far this season Ten Hag's preferred team has seen Joshua Zirkzee leading the line with Marcus Rashford to the left and Amad Diallo on the right wing, and the team have been scoring goals. He deviated from that team against Liverpool, with Alejandro Garnacho starting in place of Amad, and it didn't go too well.

Against Barnsley he opted to make several changes to the team with Garnacho and Rashford starting in attack alongside Antony, while several other first-team regulars were rested ahead of a busy few weeks of games. He was rewarded as Garnacho scored twice and registered two assists, while Rashford scored twice and got one assist himself.

Their form together, plus the form of Amad on the right-wing so far this season means that Ten Hag surely has no choice but to axe £36.5million summer signing Zirkzee from his starting lineup at Selhurst Park.

Man United attackers output in 2024/25 (all competitions) Minutes Goals Assists Marcus Rashford 378 3 1 Joshua Zirkzee 278 1 0 Alejandro Garnacho 225 3 3 Amad Diallo 268 1 1 Antony 91 1 0

The Dutch international has had a decent start to his Old Trafford career with a goal against Fulham on the opening day of the season, but he should have had several more with some big chances missed in the defeat to Liverpool and the win over Southampton.

Garnacho was benched against the Saints for tactical reasons, but returned to the side against Barnsley and shone with a top performance that saw him handed a 10/10 rating.

With goals a big problem for the team last season, Ten Hag must take advantage of the fact he has got three in-form forwards available to him all doing well in front of goal and should start them all.

Garnacho's goals against Barnsley came from the left-wing with Rashford starting as the number nine, and a similar formula could work well in south London to get all three players into the team with Zirkzee to provide extra options and a plan B off the bench.

Related Man Utd Star Sends Message With 10/10 Rating vs Barnsley Marcus Rashford is back to scoring ways for Manchester United and he's earned plaudits aplenty

Zirkzee Must Do More to Start Regularly

Had his best performance v Southampton

Zirkzee was brought into the squad in the summer to provide more competition and depth in attack, with Rasmus Hojlund seen as the top dog. But the Dane suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season and is yet to feature this season, leaving Zirkzee with a chance to establish himself.

His performance against Southampton was arguably his best in a United shirt to date, but his lack of killer instinct in front of goal could harm the side in tougher games and it now seems to be a no-brainer for Ten Hag to go with his three in-form forwards from the start against Palace.

Zirkzee will have a point to prove and once he gets another opportunity then he must take it with both hands, but the other three forward options have earned their chance now.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 18/9/2024.