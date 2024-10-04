Key Takeaways In Manchester United's recent history, nobody has proven to be a more divisive character than Harry Maguire.

Though reliable for his nation, Maguire has long been a lightning rod for debate among his club's fanbase.

As the Red Devils' starting centre-backs prove surplus to requirements, the 31-year-old could well start against Aston Villa after netting the equaliser against Porto.

In the recent, undulating history of Manchester United, few players have blown hot and cold as often as Harry Maguire. While he has consistently served as a steadfast defender, central to England's ambitions on the global stage, his journey at Old Trafford has been fraught with turbulence. The 31-year-old has experienced his fair share of ups and downs, often oscillating in form, becoming a lightning rod for debate, as he leaves fans divided over his contributions to the club’s fortunes.

Nonetheless, in these desperate circumstances, as the Red Devils find themselves floundering in 13th place in the Premier League after suffering two back-to-back 3–0 humiliations at the hands of Liverpool and Tottenham - alongside a second consecutive Europa League match without a win - the disregarded defender could unexpectedly rise as a beacon of hope for Erik ten Hag, offering a potential lifeline in his uncertain managerial predicament.

Despite losing the captaincy to Bruno Fernandes and facing ongoing exit rumours, Maguire consistently steps up when his side needs him most. His resilience shone through once again on Thursday, when he scored a vital equaliser in the 91st minute to secure a 3-3 draw at Porto - an effort that may have saved his manager from the chopping block. And as Ten Hag contemplates various lineups to further preserve his job against Aston Villa this weekend, his unexpected saviour might be the very player he has often overlooked - something Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already alluded to, as he urged him to play a crucial role in unifying the squad behind the scenes.

Harry Maguire Must Start Against Aston Villa

The 64-cap England man is a tried and tested dependable

Maguire, who came on as a seemingly pessimistic substitute against Porto, ultimately proved to be the hero. His timely intervention spared United’s blushes and might have also saved Ten Hag's job. What could have been the final nail in Ten Hag's coffin following another dismal performance transformed into a glimmer of hope, and if the Dutchman wants to carve out more much-needed breathing room from the mounting pressure that threatens to suffocate him, then Maguire must be reinstated to the starting lineup at the weekend.

While it’s worth noting that United has managed just one win in their last 10 European matches, an out-an-out leader on the pitch could quite possibly be at the top of Ten Hag's list of things to find in order to remedy a slow start to the 2024/25 season. Fernandes, the current skipper, has been sent off twice in the last two games, acting as personification to the messy situation the Red Devils currently heed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Throughout his career, Harry Maguire boasts a nigh-irrefutable sovereignty in aerial duels, which ranks him in the 97.33 percentile. This is further underscored by his interception numbers, which place him in the upper 77.33 percentile.

Yet, Maguire embodies the kind of character that thrives in crucial moments like these. As a former Man United captain himself, and a vital cog in his nation's leadership group, the 31-year-old is no stranger to sticky situations. On the evidence of the starting centre-backs for United this season, too, there's no reason for his manager not to take the plunge on his overlooked defender as he often takes to troubled water much like a duck.

Matthijs De Ligt Needs To Step Aside

Ten Hag's former Ajax apprentice hasn't matched his high billing as of yet

Undoubtedly, one could argue for the case of dropping both starting centre-backs after their performance against Porto. However, with Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt bboth displaying a lack of pace, it seems more prudent to choose one of the towering defenders rather than fielding both - a situation of opting for either one or the other alongside Lisandro Martinez.

This decision becomes even more critical when facing Aston Villa, who boast a fleet-footed attacking lineup featuring the likes of Ollie Watkins and game-changing super-sub Jhon Duran. Meanwhile, De Ligt hasn't helped his case for keeping his place much either, with Ten Hag's nepotism failing to show any signs of translating into effect after demanding the club bring in the Bayern Munich defender for £37m in the summer.

De Ligt had his positioning brutally picked apart by Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football this week, and he gave a megaphone to his critics by playing out another disastrous performance in midweek. He faltered in his attempts to clear the ball for the first goal and squandered two opportunities to clear for the second. As Porto maintained their relentless pressure, the Dutchman failed to find a solid defensive stance against Chelsea target Samu Omorodion, who capitalised on his hesitation, powering through to head the ball into the net. Owen Hargreaves was very critical of his display after the match, noting he 'struggled really badly'.

If his tenure at Old Trafford, which has unfolded like a nightmare, isn’t enough to illustrate just how far De Ligt has plummeted since his Ajax glory days, his alarming slide down the Netherlands’ pecking order certainly speaks volumes. Ten Hag was well aware that he was taking a risk in hoping to rekindle his compatriot's best form, but rather than reigniting De Ligt’s career, this reunion has only amplified the scrutiny surrounding him.