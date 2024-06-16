Highlights Manchester United close to finalising a new deal with Erik ten Hag.

Negotiations are going well with United showing a lot of faith in the manager.

The Red Devils want to tie him down before the new season.

Manchester United are pushing to tie Erik ten Hag down to a new deal at Old Trafford, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that a new contract is now close to being completed.

Over the last few months, there have been plenty of stories of United speaking to various managers with ten Hag's future uncertain, despite their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City. The 2023/2024 season was a disappointing one for the Red Devils, heaping pressure on the Dutch tactician, but they appear to have chosen to stick by him heading into the new campaign.

Erik ten Hag 'Really Close' to New Deal

Conversations are ongoing

Writing in his daily briefing on Sunday morning, Romano has confirmed that a new deal is now 'really close', with negotiations going well. United want to extend ten Hag's stay at Old Trafford as soon as possible, in time for the new season...

"A new contract extension for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United is getting really close. Everything is going very well in the negotiations between Ten Hag and Man United, and they hope to make it happen as soon as possible. They want to make it happen before the start of the new season because they believe it will be a crucial step to show the trust they have in Ten Hag after the long internal review they had this summer. Conversations between Man United and Ten Hag’s agents are going well, there are still details to clarify, but there is hope to make it happen before the new season, which is really important for Man United’s strategy."

A report from David Ornstein of The Athletic earlier this week confirmed that United had decided to keep ten Hag at Old Trafford after an end-of-season review. It may have come as a surprise to many of the supporters that the former Ajax boss is set to stay after the disappointing campaign they were forced to endure under his tutelage.

Ten Hag, Pochettino and Tuchel - Premier League Stats Statistic Ten Hag Pochettino Tuchel Games 76 294 63 Wins 41 150 35 Draws 12 70 17 Losses 23 74 11 Points per Match 2.17 1.77 1.94

Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino were two managers linked with the Old Trafford job, but after discussions with both managers, United opted to keep hold of ten Hag.

Man Utd Pushing for Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton are standing firm

Manchester United are pushing to secure the signature of Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite, but the two clubs appear to be far apart in their valuations. The Red Devils recently made a £35m offer for the centre-back, which the Toffees swiftly rejected.

It appears that the Merseyside outfit will be hoping for an offer of around £80m before they allow him to head through the exit door, and it's no surprise considering the impression he's made in the Premier League. This could be a saga that drags on until the latter weeks of the transfer window.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt