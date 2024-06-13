Highlights Manchester United looked at replacing Erik ten Hag, but two candidates were left shocked by a low wage offer and proposed transfer budget respectively.

The claims suggest INEOS are operating with a limited budget this summer.

Despite this, United are linked with a number of players and are targeting Crystal Palace's Michael Olise.

Manchester United have decided to offer Erik ten Hag a contract extension after an extensive review and assessment of the situation, in which a shortlist of replacement candidates reportedly turned the job down. According to The Times, one coach who was offered the role was astounded by the wage offered to him, while another was shocked by the supposed transfer budget, resulting in both declining the offer to take over.

After a miserable season in which United finished eighth, their lowest finish since 1990, INEOS were looking at potential successors to Ten Hag. Despite winning the FA Cup by beating rivals Manchester City at Wembley, the league performance meant the new ownership group were assessing their options as they looked to rebuild a broken United team. However, after a lengthy review, the club's hierarchy ultimately have opted to stick by their head coach.

During this review, according to The Times, United approached a number of managers over potentially taking over from Ten Hag, but none of these approaches proved successful. The likes of Gareth Southgate, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi were all rumoured to have been in contention for the role.

INEOS may be looking to operate with limited investment

Finishing eighth and with a negative goal difference, INEOS will be eager to bolster the United squad as they look to bounce back and qualify for the Champions League next season. Links to several players have emerged, with the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo all being touted with moves to Old Trafford.

While this may suggest the Red Devils have plans to be active in the transfer market and spend a significant sum of money, according to The Times, one candidate who was shortlisted for the managerial job was left unimpressed by the transfer budget he would've had at his disposal. This could, of course, indicate that the candidate believed he needed extortionate funds in order to revamp the entire squad, but it could also point to a limited budget that Ten Hag will have to operate within this summer.

Another candidate was astounded by the wage that the United hierarchy offered him, perhaps another example of the new ownership group looking to operate with prohibited amounts of money. These reports will come as a worry to United fans who were hoping for wide-scale squad changes this summer.

Ten Hag's Manchester United Managerial Statistics Games Managed 114 Wins 66 Draws 17 Losses 31 Win Percentage 57.89% Honours FA Cup 2023/24, League Cup 2022/23

United Eyeing Michael Olise

The Palace winger has been linked with Chelsea

While strengthening the defensive areas appears to be a priority this summer, with extensive links to a number of centre-backs circulating, there is also an expectation that United will look to supplement their attack with more offensive flair.

The Manchester-based club have reportedly identified Michael Olise as a potential signing to operate on the right-hand side of their front three, but competition from Chelsea may make the deal difficult. The Blues have agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old according to GIVEMESPORT sources, but reports have suggested that the player would be more open to a move to the north west.

All statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 12-06-2024