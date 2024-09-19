Erik Ten Hag has revealed that Manchester United are set to be without four players for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

The Reds have returned to winning ways since the international break with a dominant 3-0 win over Southampton in the top-flight last weekend, before a rampant 7-0 win over League One Barnsley in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Ten Hag has also been boosted by the return to training of stars Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund in recent days, but the boss has now confirmed that several players are still unavailable for the next fixture at Selhurst Park.

Luke Shaw Still Ruled Out

Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro and Victor Lindelof unavailable

While Hojlund and Mount have returned to first-team training at Carrington, there is still no sign of left-back Luke Shaw returning after he suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season.

The England international is said to be progressing well in his recovery but is still a few weeks away, with Ten Hag reluctant to put a timeframe on his return to the pitch. Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro are also all ruled out of the game with their return dates also unknown.

Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs De Ligt are both available to start after hobbling off against Southampton, while Mazraoui came on as a substitute against Barnsley after his own knock against the Saints and will be available.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, the boss said:

"It's very good news. They are back on the pitch, they are back in team training and, yeah, we have to decide whether they are fit enough to start. But I think it's very pleasing they are back with the squad. “We have so many games also in this block to cover, so yeah, very happy. They did a couple of training [sessions]. We will have to see how they recover, and then, tomorrow, we will make a final call."

Related Man Utd Now Leading Race to Sign £43M Star Karim Adeyemi has burst into life for Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks and that has seen clubs take an interest

Man Utd Eye Saints Starlet Dibling

Dan Ashworth is a huge fan of the 18-year-old

With an impressive performance last weekend despite being on the losing side, Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling has caught the eye of Manchester United bosses according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Saints are looking to hand the 18-year-old winger a new contract to fend off interest from Premier League clubs, and the player is happy to commit his long-term future to St Mary's after his development and game time under Russell Martin.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 4 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 2nd Pass Percentage Per Game (%) 89.8 12th Shots Per Game 0.8 10th Key Passes Per Game 1 =3rd Match rating 6.54 4th

However, it is reported by GIVEMESPORT sources that Dan Ashworth is a huge fan of the talented teenager and tried to sign him for Newcastle during his time in the north-east. But with Ashworth now at Old Trafford, he could look to bring him to Manchester instead as part of the INEOS project to build a squad for the future.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 19/9/2024.