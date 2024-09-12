Erik Ten Hag has provided a fresh injury update on Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund ahead of Manchester United's trip to St Mary's to face Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the Premier League campaign after opening the season with a 1-0 win over Fulham was followed up by defeats to Brighton and fierce rivals Liverpool before the international break.

Hojlund and Shaw have yet to feature this season after the Danish striker suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season, while Shaw picked up an issue after returning to training following his participation with the England team at Euro 2024. Both had been expected to return after the break in action, and the boss has now shared if he expects them to be available for selection in the next fixture.

Hojlund and Shaw Ruled Out

Six players not available to face Southampton

While speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Ten Hag confirmed that neither player will be ready to return against the Saints on Saturday afternoon although both players are progressing well in their recovery from injury.

"Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw, they are progressing very well, but are not ready for this game."

In addition to Hojlund and Shaw being absent for the game, Ten Hag also revealed that there is nobody else returning from injury ahead of the game despite the two week break from action.

Mason Mount is currently recovering from a hamstring injury picked up during the defeat to Brighton where he was substituted at half-time, while Victor Lindelof hasn't featured so far this season due to a knock too.

Summer signing Leny Yoro is a long-term absentee after breaking his foot in pre-season against Arsenal, while left-back Tyrell Malacia hasn't played in well over a year as he continues his recovery from a number of knee surgeries last season.

Hojlund's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 10 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 1.58 Key Passes Per 90 1.17 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.75

Man Utd Eye New Left-Back in 2025

Three targets named as potential Shaw replacements

While Shaw is considered to be among the best left-backs in the Premier League, his fitness issues are a major concern and Old Trafford chiefs have already identified the position as one of priority to strengthen in 2025.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources Fulham's Antonee Robinson, Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Brest's Bradley Locko have emerged at the top of the shortlist for the club as they look to bring in more options in a problem position.

Shaw has missed a huge amount of games since joining the club from Southampton back in 2014, while current understudy Tyrell Malacia hasn't played for the club in well over a year after suffering a knee injury that has required multiple surgeries.

United have grown frustrated with the injury issues in the position and are now seriously considering a move for Robinson or Kerkez in the new year.

