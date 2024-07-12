Highlights Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag have resolved their differences ahead of pre-season training at Manchester United.

Sancho's successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund led to his return to first-team training.

There is potential for Sancho to stay at Old Trafford long-term, with Greenwood's departure & new signings helping him out.

Jadon Sancho's torrential spell with Manchester United has just taken another surprise turn after he was banished from first-team training in the early stages of last season - with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Red Devils winger and boss Erik ten Hag have put the past behind them to reconstruct their relationship ahead of the new campaign.

Sancho had been out of favour for United since the start of September, only featuring in their first three Premier League games of the season before a spat with the Dutchman saw him forced to train with the youth teams. Returning on loan to Borussia Dortmund for the second time in a loan deal back in January, Sancho shone as the Bundesliga outfit reached the Champions League final against the odds - and it appears that United will wish to make use of his talents once more, with images showing that the winger is back amongst his first-team peers.

Jadon Sancho is Back in Manchester United Training

The winger will get a second chance at redemption

Sancho was pictured in United's training sessions at Carrington on Friday, which came as quite a shock given that the Red Devils had been in contact with Dortmund in the early stages of the window. Registering three goals and three assists in his six-month tenure, Sancho earned plaudits for the way he played after months of inactivity and that has led to calls for him to rejoin the German club but a deal never occured.

Jadon Sancho's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2021/22 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 6th Assists 3 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 4th Match rating 6.66 11th

As a result, United's first-team squad returned to training earlier in the week, though Sancho wasn't anywhere to be seen - however, he's now back amongst the action and there is a strong chance he will feature for the first-team in pre-season, according to Romano, who tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Jadon Sancho held positive face to face meeting with Erik ten Hag this week and they’ve clarified the situation. "Both ten Hag and Sancho agreed to draw a line on their disagreement and move on. Jadon, available for pre-season games. He’s now back in training"

Sancho Could Stay at United For a Long Time

Their young attack could have time to blossom

With that in mind, a stay at Old Trafford could well be on the cards for years to come. Mason Greenwood is set to depart for Marseille in the coming days, which leaves Antony, Amad Diallo and Sancho as their main options on the right-hand flank, whilst Marcus Rashford will battle it out with Alejandro Garnacho on the left.

If Sancho can get firing instantly with Diallo as his understudy, alongside the same being true for Rashford and Garnacho, United could have an exciting young front line next season - especially with Joshua Zirkzee all but set to join the Red Devils from Bologna in a £35million move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has featured in 82 games for United, scoring 12 and assisting six goals.

Central defence is also a position that United transfer chiefs are targeting, with bids for Jarrad Branthwaite, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro all being pondered over the past two weeks - and should they land two of the trio, there can be a lot of joy for United fans going forward after years of malpractice when it comes to signing the wrong profiles of players on huge wages in the later embers of their careers.

Related Man Utd In Talks Over Four More Signings After Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United are in talks over four more signings with a deal for Joshua Zirkzee completed.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-07-24.