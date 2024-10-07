Craig Burley stated that Joshua Zirkzee is 'never a Manchester United player' and branded some of Erik ten Hag's signings as 'absolutely horrendous' following their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The ESPN pundit suggested both Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee arrivals to Old Trafford have not worked out, after Ten Hag's men had another tough night in front of goal, barely threatening Emiliano Martinez between the posts.

The duo failed to attempt a shot among themselves in the stalemate at Villa Park, which culminated with Man United registering their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, having notched just eight points after opening seven matches.

The Red Devils' five goals scored so far is the joint second-bottom result in the top flight, with only Southampton scoring fewer (4) in the opening seven rounds of games.

Another dismal evening up front saw further questions raised over both Hojlund and Zirkzee arrivals that cost a combined £108.5m in the past two summer transfer windows.

Zirkzee made his 10th appearance of the season under Ten Hag on Sunday, while Hojlund appeared for the fifth time, having missed the start of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Zirkzee Slammed After Villa Stalemate

'Absolutely horrendous'

Burley, speaking on ESPN, said Zirkzee is 'never a Man United player' after the Dutchman struggled up front on Sunday, marking another dire evening for Ten Hag in charge:

“But they say that’s another clean sheet, after losing the amount of goals they did last week, after losing the amount of goals they did in Porto, after signing all these players in the summer and leaving them on the bench. “Some of the signings have been absolutely horrendous. Hojlund hasn't worked out obviously, we've talked about Zirkzee. My god, he's never a Man United player.”

Zirkzee’s coming off a career-best season in Serie A, having scored 11 goals and registered five assists in 34 appearances for Bologna, leading them to fifth in the table under Thiago Motta.

The Dutchman was chased by both AC Milan and Man United over the summer, but eventually, the Red Devils came out on top, securing his arrival on a five-year deal with an option for a further season.

Zirkzee was one of five of Ten Hag's signings in the summer transfer window, alongside Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

Joshua Zirkzee Bologna Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

Man Utd to 'Open Talks' with Tuchel

If Erik ten Hag is sacked

Manchester United are expected to reignite their interest in former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel if Erik ten Hag is relieved from his duties, iNews has reported.

The Red Devils could soon resume discussions with Tuchel, having identified him among the shortlist of names to replace the Dutch tactician after last season.

Tuchel has been out of work since departing Bayern at the end of last term and has previously hinted at a return to the Premier League, suggesting 'it is no secret that I loved it in England'.

The German tactician led Chelsea to a Champions League triumph in 2021.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-10-24.