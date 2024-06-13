Highlights Erik ten Hag is set to extend his Man United contract until 2027.

United reportedly consider Ten Hag crucial to their long-term project.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the new deal is now '90 per cent' confirmed.

Erik ten Hag is in talks to extend his Manchester United contract for three more years, until 2027, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After the Dutchman was confirmed to be staying in charge of the club ahead of next season, he is now expected to sign a new deal as 'both parties want to make it happen'.

Ten Hag is coming off a tough second season at United – the Red Devils finished eighth in the league on a negative goal difference, suffering 14 losses.

However, his youth development has reportedly been a key factor in United’s decision as the Dutchman introduced the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo to the first-team squad.

According to Romano, a new deal for Ten Hag is '90 per cent' confirmed as the 54-year-old is keen to have a long-term vision with new part-owners INEOS.

Ten Hag in Talks Over New Contract

Man United consider him 'really important'

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing on Thursday, suggests that Man United consider Ten Hag 'a really important part of their project' as they are set to sign a new deal with the Dutch manager.

He said:

“Ten Hag knows now that he’s staying at Manchester United, and he will be involved in discussions for the future, but now it’s about discussing his contract, and from what I’m hearing a potential new deal until 2027 is really concrete. “It’s 90% confirmed, both parties want to make it happen, with Ten Hag happy to have a long-term vision together with the owners and directors, and also to avoid potential media problems after the first few games of the season. “Sometimes a few bad results can lead to reports that a manager’s job is already in danger, and so Man United want to protect Ten Hag as he’s considered a really important part of their project.”

Ten Hag ended Man United’s six-year trophy drought last year after winning the EFL Cup. In May, he became the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win two trophies in two consecutive seasons with the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Man United to Make Key Contract Decisions

After resolving Ten Hag’s future

After clearing up doubts over Ten Hag’s future, Man United now face decisions over the expiring contracts of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof.

Both players’ deals expire in just 12 months and United, under new part-ownership, are unlikely to see them walk for free, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Speaking to GMS, Sheth suggested 'United don’t want to be in that position' and let Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka run down their contracts.

The Red Devils saw both Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane leave on a free transfer this month.

