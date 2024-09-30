BBC pundit Chris Sutton has claimed Erik ten Hag had ‘verbal diarrhoea’ after Manchester United’s 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils’ mixed start to the season continued at Old Trafford as Ange Postecoglou’s side struck early in the game. Brennan Johnson opened the scoring after just a couple of minutes, and United midfielder Bruno Fernandes’ was given a red card for a reckless tackle before half-time.

After the break, Dejan Kulusevski doubled Spurs’ advantage, and summer signing Dominic Solanke made it three with a little over 10 minutes of 90 left to play. If not for some big saves from Andre Onana, things could have been even more embarrassing from a United perspective.

Ten Hag Told he has Verbal Diarrhoea

The United boss spoke after the game

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day at full-time Ten Hag admitted conceding early hampered his team’s belief. But, he highlighted the chances they had to get back into the game both before and after Fernandes’ red card.

Pundit and former Chelsea and Celtic forward Sutton wasn’t impressed with Ten Hag’s reaction after the game. He criticised the Dutchman’s post-match comments, and his lap around Old Trafford to applaud supporters.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton said:

“Ten Hag has verbal diarrhoea. I don't know what game he was watching. The lap at the end is a lap for losers.”

United now sit 12th in the Premier League standings with six games played. They have won just two of their matches so far, drawn once, and lost three times. They sit level on points with Brentford, but are behind Thomas Frank’s side on goal difference.

Bruno Fernandes Hits Out at Referee

The midfielder was sent off in the first half

One of the big talking points from United’s defeat to Spurs was Fernandes’ sending off in the first half. The midfielder slid into a challenge on Maddison, and was subsequently given his marching orders for a high foot.

United were forced to play the remainder of the first half, and the entirety of the second, with just 10 men. However, Fernandes was unimpressed by the decision from referee Chris Kavanagh and insisted the challenge wasn’t worthy of a red card.

Bruno Fernandes 2024/25 stats for Man Utd in all competitions Stat: Appearances 9 Goals 0 Assists 4 Minutes played 689'

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, the Portuguese international insisted he didn’t go into the challenge with his studs. While he did concede it was a foul, Fernandes believes it was a yellow card at a maximum.

Fernandes also revealed what Maddison himself said after the challenge. The midfielder claims his opponent knew it was a foul, but agreed it didn’t warrant a red card. The United captain will now miss their next three league fixtures against Aston Villa, West Ham and Brentford throughout October.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.