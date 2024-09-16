Erik ten Hag’s decision to pair Christian Eriksen and Kobbie Mainoo in Manchester United's midfield in their 3-0 win over Southampton raised eyebrows, with ESPN pundit Don Hutchinson labelling it ‘a massive risk’.

The duo shared the middle of the pitch for the first time since Man United’s 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace last season, and Hutchinson questioned Ten Hag’s decision, describing Eriksen and Mainoo as ‘two players who can’t really move’.

Deadline day arrival Manuel Ugarte made his debut on Saturday off the bench, despite some speculation that the Uruguayan international would start alongside Mainoo in midfield.

The 23-year-old was introduced in place of Eriksen in the 73rd minute and looked dynamic in his first match for the Red Devils, with Ten Hag suggesting Ugarte showed ‘what he could deliver’ to the team in a 20-minute cameo.

United eased pressure on the Dutch tactician with a comfortable three-goal win on Saturday, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and another summer signing contributing to the scoresheet.

Man United went into the recent international break on a low note after back-to-back Premier League losses but managed to put in a performance upon their return to action, climbing to 10th in the table.

Ten Hag Took Gambles Against Southampton

Opted for Eriksen and Mainoo in midfield

Hutchinson, speaking on ESPN, said Ten Hag ‘took a few gambles’ in the 3-0 win against Southampton, with Eriksen and Mainoo both starting. The pundit took a surprise swipe at fan-favourite Mainoo, suggesting that he 'can't move'.

“I thought he took a few gambles, to be honest. I've said it before about Kobbie Mainoo, he can't cover the ground, so to pair him with Christian Eriksen, I thought that was a massive risk. “Because you look at it, the profile of two players who can't really move. I mean, technically, both of them very, very good, but they can get exposed.”

Eriksen was handed his first start of the season for United, replacing Casemiro, who was benched following his underwhelming performance in the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool before the international break.

With less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, Eriksen is not expected to stay at Old Trafford beyond the season and had already explored a possible move away from United this summer.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils have set their sights on reshaping their ageing midfield and will seek long-term replacements for both Eriksen and Casemiro, who together earn a combined £500,000 per week.

Christian Eriksen Man United Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 22 Goals/assists 1 / 2 Pass accuracy 80.5% Progressive passes per 90 5.36 Tackles per 90 1.42 Blocks per 90 1.34

Tyrell Malacia Set for Old Trafford Return

‘Progressing very well’

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia could soon be back in first-team action, as Erik ten Hag revealed he anticipates the Dutchman’s return to full fitness ‘at short notice’.

Malacia, who did not feature for United last term, is expected to return to training soon, more than 12 months after his last appearance on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

The 25-year-old was one of Ten Hag’s first signings when he took charge in 2022.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-09-24.