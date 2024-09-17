ESPN pundit Don Hutchinson has hinted that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag should drop midfielder Christian Eriksen from their starting XI, despite their 3-0 win over Southampton at the weekend - as new signing Manuel Ugarte would offer more 'control' in their midfield for future games.

Eriksen made his first start of the Premier League campaign on the south coast, and although Southampton were the better side in the opening half hour of the top-flight clash, a six-minute double salvo from the Red Devils saw them race into a 2-0 lead by the interval to leave Southampton dead and buried with four losses from their opening four games under Russell Martin. But whilst his performance wasn't poor, problems did arise against a side that are expected to be relegated from the top-flight and against tougher opponents, it could have been a different story.

Hutchinson: Eriksen and Mainoo Pairing 'Strange'

The Danish midfielder and the United prodigy are vastly similar

Eriksen started alongside teenager Kobbie Mainoo, despite both players being of a similar ilk in terms of playing styles, as they featured as diminutive, deep-lying playmaking options for the Dutch boss in the middle of midfield.

Christian Eriksen's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =12th Assists 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 3rd Shots Per Game 0.6 12th Long Passes Per Game 1.5 7th Match rating 6.36 21st

Casemiro and Ugarte were both on the bench, and so it was clear that Ten Hag fancied using players with exceptional quality on the ball to try and punish the Saints - but Hutchinson believes that the move was a 'gamble' and Eriksen should be demoted in favour of the Uruguayan. He said on ESPN FC:

"It was strange pairing Kobbie Mainoo with Christian Eriksen, and as I said, they can't cover the ground. "Personally, when I look at the Manchester United midfield, maybe Ugarte is not ready, but I think you play him in the three with Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo - and I think that solves all the problems that makes them structurally a three. "It makes them harder to get exposed, they can control the ball, they can control games a little bit easier. So that might be the future for Erik ten Hag. "But how we've come up with Christian Eriksen alongside Kobbie Mainoo, that was a real gamble."

Ugarte Will Replace Eriksen at Man Utd Eventually

Ten Hag simply doesn't want to rush the signing into the league

Ten Hag stated prior to the game that Ugarte would not be rushed as he didn't full know the squad and the tempo of the league just yet, and so it does appear to be just a matter of time until the former Paris Saint-Germain star is introduced into first-team proceedings and given full reign to sit in front of the defence to partner Mainoo going forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Eriksen has played in 74 games for United, scoring three goals.

Eriksen, by contrast, is a superb squad option and, despite being in the final year of his £170,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford, can still offer something at United. Generally, that would be in place of Mainoo if the youngster was unavailable or needed a rest due to tiredness as they are both extremely similar in playing style.

However, Hutchinson is certainly right in stating that against other opponents of a better calibre, United would likely be exposed without a defensive-minded midfielder sitting alongside one of the duo to halt any attacks and keep United posed on the front foot.

Related Yorke Claims Man Utd 'A Million Miles Away from Title' Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke has provided a damning verdict on the current squad and Erik ten Hag

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-09-24.