Erik ten Hag reportedly wanted to bring a key profile area at Manchester United in the summer, with the Dutchman keen to add an experienced striker to manage the workload of his young attacking stars that he brought to the club for huge fees during his tenure.

However, reports have suggested that INEOS failed to do so for him, dallying over their new structure and thus missing out on a deal that would have seen Brighton star Danny Welbeck come to the club on a free transfer.

United 'Failed' to Bring Ten Hag Experience Upfront

The Red Devils have got two potentially top strikers but they aren't proven

The report from the Athletic states that whilst Ten Hag got rid of Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, alongside overseeing the departure of Anthony Martial in the summer, the Dutchman wanted to bring in a more experienced frontman to share game time with young duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics - Record at all clubs in all competitions Club Games managed Wins-Draws-Losses Go Ahead Eagles 39 18-11-10 Bayern Munich II 72 48-10-14 Utrecht 111 56-26-29 Ajax 215 158-28-29 Manchester United 128 70-23-35

The pair, who had scored nine and 11 goals respectively in the Serie A campaign before joining United, were both Ten Hag signings - with the Dutchman thought to be keen on Hojlund in particular. However, in both summers at the helm, he also wanted to bring in an experienced striker to ease the burden on the young pair - and INEOS failed to deliver that for him.

The report further continues to say that last season, it was Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane on that list - and this year, a cheaper alternative in former Red Devils man and youth academy graduate Welbeck was targeted as an 'excellent addition'.

Welbeck's name was discussed internally, and figures at the club did give serious thought as to making an offer for his services. However, a concrete offer did not materialise for the Mancunian as Ten Hag's job was uncertain, so United were unsure whether to make a move given their managerial indecisiveness - which Rio Ferdinand lamented years ago by stating that United should never have sold him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag won 70 of his 128 games in charge of Manchester United.

In the end, Hojlund's 10 Premier League goals last season were only enough to fire the Red Devils to eighth in the top-flight - their worst-ever finish since the 1992 rebranding - and this season looks to be going even worse as they currently sit 14th in the table after just nine games of the campaign.

