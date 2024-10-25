Manchester United winger Antony has been impressing manager Erik ten Hag in training, with this prompting the Dutchman to call on the Brazilian in the latter stages of last night's Europa League clash with Fenerbahçe, according to the Mirror.

Antony scored just once in the Premier League last season, and has been limited to 28 minutes of league football this campaign. However, with the game against Fenerbahce in Istanbul poised at 1-1 last night, Ten Hag opted to replace Marcus Rashford with the former Ajax man 17 minutes before time, despite having Amad Diallo available at his disposal on the bench.

While Antony would eventually be substituted for Amad anyway, stretchered off with an ankle injury, the decision to favour the maligned wide man over the Ivorian youngster certainly came as a surprise to many.

Antony Impressing Ten Hag in Training

The manager wanted to 'reward' the winger

Since arriving in the north-west from Ajax for a staggering £82 million in the summer of 2022, Antony has struggled to establish himself as a reliable option for Ten Hag. Netting eight goals in his debut campaign in Manchester, the maverick forward followed that up with an uninspiring season last term.

Relegated down the pecking order this campaign, behind the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Rashford and Amad, Antony has barely featured for the Red Devils. Such is the nature of the 24-year-old's lowly standing within the squad, United are said to be set to entertain loan offers for the player in January.

However, Ten Hag showed some signs of faith in the Brazil international last night, deciding to pick him over Amad, who has demonstrated glimpses of his quality this season, when chasing a winner. Speaking to the press after the game, the under-pressure head coach justified the decision, remarking on Antony's performances in training of late:

"Amad, he is doing well, but I must also reward the performances of Antony in training. He is a threat almost every training session, so I felt in that moment the right thing to do was bring him on to decide the game."

Any hopes Antony may have had of using this as a platform to garner more minutes may have diminished, as he was pictured leaving Fenerbahce's stadium in crutches.

Antony's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 29 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.92 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.5 Expected Assists Per 90 0.13 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.77

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 25/10/2024