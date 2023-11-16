Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag faces a major concern as injuries continue to pile up, affecting the team's performance and ability to field their strongest lineup.

The heavy workload of players and the demanding schedule have taken a toll on their energy and performance levels, contributing to their substandard start to the season.

The club is scouting a 19-year-old midfielder, who showed great potential in a recent match and could provide a boost to their midfield department.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag now has a ‘major concern’ to worry about, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT, and he has revealed the reason why said issue continues to persist.

The 13-time Premier League champions have struggled to mimic their success from the 2022/23 campaign, form that ended their six-year trophy doubt and secured qualification to the Champions League.

Both domestically and on the continental stage, the Dutch tactician has been unable to get a tune out of his roster and, as such, questions have arisen over his suitability to lead them back to widespread greatness.

Queue for Man Utd’s treatment table continues to rise

Much has been made of Manchester United’s injury crisis since the new campaign got underway. Injuries to key personnel have prevented Ten Hag and his entourage from finding a run of sustained fixtures where alterations to the starting XI are not necessary, with the two latest culprits of the club’s injury curse being Danish duo Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen, as they both withdrew from international duty on Monday.

The pair were forced off during United’s 1-0 win over Premier League newcomers Luton Town, but that doesn’t take into account the rest of the players that are struggling with fitness. As he continues to battle with a myriad of injuries, Ten Hag has publicly spoken about his players’ inability to balance the heavy workload of matches, highlighting the ‘current schedule’ is too onerous for players to handle, per The Athletic.

"Many colleagues of mine have pointed to that, and I have pointed to that as well. But it keeps going. We keep expanding the schedule. Anywhere, it won't stop. Players can't deal anymore with this overload, and I think that's what you say in this squad at the moment."

In 2022/23 alone, the Greater Manchester-based outfit played a whopping 62 games across all competitions, which made their calendar the busiest of any team in Europe’s top five leagues. The ever-reliable Bruno Fernandes missed just three of those and was one of many key players to tot up more than 3,500 minutes across the season, with the Portuguese magician accruing 5,156 minutes by himself.

Of course, such a large number of minutes can begin to take a toll on energy and performance levels. There has been notable intensity – or lack thereof – across 12 league fixtures and four European outings, exacerbated by their long-standing injury issues and, perhaps, a key attributor to their substandard start to the 2023/24 season.

Manchester United's minutes - Top 5 2022/23 Player Position Matches played Starts Minutes David de Gea GK 58 58 5,250 Bruno Fernandes MF, FW 59 58 5,156 Marcus Rashford FW 56 46 4,287 Casemiro MF 51 43 3,897 Luke Shaw DF 47 40 3,646 All statistics per FBRef

Jones has raised worries over the workload of Ten Hag’s players, claiming that it has become a ‘major concern’. The transfer insider suggested that as fringe players and players returning from injury slot back into the starting side, their bodies have been unable to meet the demands of the Premier League’s high-energy standard. Adding to their issues, he pointed out how they have been unable to field their strongest team since 2023/24 kicked off, which will be ‘very annoying’ for Ten Hag. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“Yeah, injuries have obviously been a major concern for United and there's a lot of talk about whether the load on these players is just not being managed very well. You’re getting players who have either been out of the team and then come in and played a load of games or have had injuries and then come in and played a load of games and their bodies haven't been able to handle the weight of that. So, whatever it is, United have had injuries piled up, and we still haven't seen United field their strongest team at any moment, which I think is very, very worrying, and very annoying as well for [Erik] Ten Hag.”

Man Utd scout sought-after 19-year-old

An area of concern for Ten Hag this season will be how simple it has been for the opposition to run through the centre of the park, with his midfield department being worryingly no less than lacklustre. In response, respectable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that club scouts were in attendance for Benfica vs Sporting as a means of monitoring 19-year-old star Joao Neves, though he does claim that board changes will be made before any concrete decisions around the one-cap Portugal international.

Neves was on fine form as Manchester United scouts watched on and he notched a dramatic equaliser in the 94th minute, one that inspired a 2-1 derby day victory. He has emerged as a regular under Roger Schmidt at Benfica and made his senior international bow for Portugal recently, hence why Ten Hag and his team are taking a liking to the promising youngster.

The midfielder did, however, shine in more than in just a goalscoring aspect against Sporting. Completing the most dribbles (four), the most passes (45) and winning the most duels (14), per FotMob, would have impressed the scouts ahead of a potential January transfer. With Casemiro and Eriksen currently nursing injuries and under-performing when available, securing a player of Neves' age and ilk would be a smart bit of business.