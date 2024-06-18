Highlights Dutch pundit Mario Melchiot 'guarantees' Erik ten Hag will have influence on new signings at Manchester United.

Ten Hag is in new contract talks with reports suggesting his say on transfers could be taken away.

Many of Ten Hag's 16 Man Utd signings have struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

In the wake of the pending news that Manchester United have pulled a U-turn in their decision to fire Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final, many have been discussing what comes next amidst the seemingly fractured relationship between the Dutchman and the Old Trafford board.

Mario Melchiot was one of the people to discuss the future of ten Hag, in a combative segment on ESPN, with the former Chelsea and Netherlands centre-back claiming that he "almost guarantees" that ten Hag will be given a lot of control over transfers if he is to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

Previous reports from ESPN had suggested that Ten Hag would have a reduced say when it came to recruitment in the future if he pens new terms, but former Chelsea star Melchiot doesn't believe that is the case.

Melchiot: "Ten Hag Will Have Signing Influence"

The Dutchman explained his compatriot's new standing at Man United

Speaking on ESPN FC show, Melchiot was responding to a claim from Craig Burley that Ten Hag will have no say over new signings in the future because of how poorly players like Antony have performed so far.

The Dutch pundit said:

"I almost guarantee, if they extend his deal, he will have an influence on who is coming [signing], even if it's not all, like [if they bring in] five players it will be two at least [that he has a say on]."

Ten Hag's signings

The former Ajax boss has brought 16 players in to Old Trafford

Over the majority, Erik ten Hag's 16 signings have failed to flourish under his reign, with only a select few performing to the expected level.

Where the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana have performed well enough, the same cannot be said for the likes of Antony, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, three players who Erik ten Hag personally wanted to bring aboard.

There lies the question as to how much influence over transfers Ten Hag is likely to have upon signing his new deal.

The general consensus is that the majority of his signings have not hit the expected heights, but if the claims of Melchiot are correct, and Ten Hag will hold a bigger influence than seen previously, then clearly a new bill of confidence has been placed in the Dutchman as he sets to embark on another season at Old Trafford.