Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s request to install a giant white wall at Carrington to hide his training sessions from prying eyes has raised eyebrows among the club's employees, MailOnline has reported.

The wall, sanctioned by INEOS and the leadership group, was erected in the last fortnight to give United's squad privacy and protection on their training ground. Ongoing work on a £50million upgrade to modernise Carrington has forced the Red Devils to train in a more exposed area, and now Ten Hag has taken measures to address the issue.

However, the £200,000 cost of the wall raised concerns among club staff, particularly as 250 employees have lost their jobs due to the severe cost-cutting measures implemented since INEOS took over.

According to MailOnline, some Man United staff have questioned whether the wall is really worth it amid the difficult financial situation the club is currently facing.

Renovation work at Carrington is expected to last for the duration of the 2024/25 season, with the initial focus placed on the gym, medical, nutrition, and recovery areas.

Ten Hag Avoids Man Utd Sack

After six-hour meeting

Following a six-hour board meeting on Monday, Erik ten Hag has seemingly survived the Man United axe and is expected to remain in charge when the Premier League season resumes, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce.

The Red Devils made no official statement regarding the Dutchman’s future after the meeting, while Ten Hag has also not been informed that his job is under immediate threat.

The news may come as no surprise for the under-pressure tactician, who remained adamant he is ‘not thinking about the sack’ despite Man United’s poor start to the 2024/25 season.

The Red Devils' return of eight points from their first seven league matches marked their worst start to the competition in 35 years, while their five goals scored is the second-worst result of all 20 clubs in the Premier League, only behind Southampton with four.

Erik ten Hag's Man United Record (2022-2024) Games 125 Goals 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Goals scored / conceded 230 / 176 Points per game 1.86

Ten Hag will now seemingly be given at least another string of fixtures once the season resumes on October 19, starting with Brentford's visit to Old Trafford, before United take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Michael Carrick ‘Open’ to Man Utd Return

Three years after departing Old Trafford

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is open to returning to Manchester United ‘in some sort of capacity’ in the future, including as a caretaker manager if Erik ten Hag is sacked, journalist Sam Cohen has revealed.

The 43-year-old would reportedly welcome an Old Trafford return, and his name has already been discussed as a temporary option to take over if the Dutch tactician loses his job later in the season.

Carrick left Man United’s coaching staff after undertaking a similar role as interim boss in 2021. During his three-match reign, he recorded two wins and one draw before Ralf Rangnick replaced him until the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-10-24.