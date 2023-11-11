Highlights NFL owners have a massive amount of control over their respective teams, and many times over the history of the league, that control was wielded with disastrous effects.

NFL football is the ultimate source of entertainment for millions of Americans, and it's the hub of the TV industry. Many of the rewards that come from the NFL's central place in the media landscape go to the wealthy owners of the league's 32 teams.

Some owners have been remembered for their heartwarming community ownership and others, such as George Halas, went down as iconic figures in NFL history who left an enduring legacy of dedication and innovation. However, on the flip side, some owners have been disliked and utterly detested, whether for one major moment during their tenure, their management style, or how they behave in the press.

10 Al Davis, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (1972-2011)

Al Davis, the enigmatic owner of the Oakland Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders), known for his iconic "Just win baby!" line during a post-Super Bowl presser, was a figure who evoked strong emotions in the world of the NFL. While he boasted a dedicated following, many found reasons to dislike him. One of the primary sources of contention was his litigious nature; Davis had a penchant for dragging the NFL and other teams into legal battles, creating a storm of tension and disputes within the league.

Two bold franchise relocations mark Davis's legacy. First, the Raiders' move from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982 stirred resentment among the devoted fan base in the Bay. His return of the team to Oakland in 1995 further fueled the debate over loyalty to the home crowd.

After a lot of success in his first couple of decades with the team, including three Super Bowl titles, high coaching turnover became a defining characteristic of the Raiders, raising questions about consistency and long-term success. Al Davis was not your average NFL owner; he was a maverick who defied convention, occasionally clashing with the league's traditional norms and bravely taking on its leadership and fellow owners.

His aggressive style and willingness to challenge authority figures often resulted in personal and professional conflicts, but those were also the reasons why Davis was so (begrudgingly) respected. Davis's management style and some daring but controversial trades and draft picks further fueled the debate. While he may have had his share of critics, Al Davis left a mark on the NFL that not many can match. His son, Mark, has been the team's owner since Al's death in 2011.

9 Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles (1994-present)

The spotlight on Jeffrey Lurie's ownership of the Philadelphia Eagles has seen its share of fluctuations. Following the triumphant Super Bowl victory led by Doug Pederson and Nick Foles in 2017, the heat on Lurie began to wane. However, it flared back to life when Pederson's departure left fans questioning the owner's post-Super Bowl direction for the team.

Lurie's proactive ownership style, while not inherently harmful, has raised concerns. Many successful owners actively participate in their team's operations. Still, in Pederson's case, reports indicated he left the Eagles job partly due to frequent meetings with Lurie to discuss the game plan throughout the season.

Lurie's involvement extends to the draft, with reports suggesting that the 2020 draft (when they took Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson in the first round) left team scouts mystified, raising eyebrows about the owner's role in player selection. Lurie's notable achievement of delivering the franchise's first ever Super Bowl championship has undoubtedly earned him some goodwill. Still, his ongoing tenure may see him rise on the list of controversial owners in the years to come.

8 Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys (1989-present)

Jerry Jones, the larger-than-life owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is a figure who ignites passionate reactions in the world of football. While he commands a fervent fan base, he has also been the target of significant criticism, contributing to his polarizing reputation.

One aspect that has drawn both admiration and rebuke is Jones's unmistakably hands-on approach. He's known for actively involving himself in team matters, from player selections to coaching decisions. While some appreciate his zeal and enthusiasm, others argue that his interventions can sometimes be a hindrance, causing instability within the coaching staff, a breakdown of the chain of command, and a lack of consistency on the field.

Jones' public persona, marked by unabashed confidence and flamboyance, is another facet that fuels opinions about him. Some admire his candidness, while others may find it tacky. The fact that the Cowboys, despite their immense popularity and resources, have not even reached an NFC Championship game in 28 years has led to frustration among fans with high expectations for the team.

7 Stan Kroenke, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (1995-present)

Stan Kroenke played a pivotal role in the complex journey of the Los Angeles Rams. Initially, he was instrumental in relocating the team to St. Louis. However, after assuming complete control of the franchise, he dealt a heartbreaking blow to the St. Louis community by orchestrating their return to Los Angeles in 2016.

Throughout this transition, allegations arose that Kroenke had not acted in good faith. It was claimed that he had created the impression of earnestly considering St. Louis stadium proposals and the possibility of staying. At the same time, it became increasingly apparent that his only real ambition was to own an NFL team in Los Angeles rather than in St. Louis.

The saga culminated in a substantial lawsuit settlement of $790 million between Kroenke and the city of St. Louis. In the wake of this tumultuous episode, Stan Kroenke remains a deeply unpopular figure within the region. Not to mention that his tenure as owner of the English Premier League's Arsenal since 2011 has been even more rocky than his Rams saga.

6 Jimmy Haslam, Cleveland Browns (2012-present)

The level of vitriol directed at an owner is often directly proportional to the performance of their team. In the case of the Cleveland Browns, who have grappled with a prolonged period of subpar performance since their return to the fold in 1999, the public's awareness of their owner, Jimmy Haslam, tends to be somewhat muted.

However, those who are aware of his presence only show dislike. Haslam's past is marked by a well-documented and contentious history in business, including a notable criminal episode. His company was found to have defrauded customers on gas rebates, leading to a substantial payout of nearly $100 million to the government and over $50 million to affected customers.

Despite this controversial background, Haslam was unanimously approved by the other 31 NFL owners (many of whom are likely to be familiar with the tactics that got Haslam into hot water in the first place) and assumed ownership of the Browns in 2012. Since then, he has made a series of profoundly ill-fated decisions. One of the most noticeable missteps was the drafting of Johnny Manziel, a move that raised eyebrows, as it was purportedly influenced by a homeless man's endorsement of Johnny Football's talents.

This decision was the catalyst for a rough period in Browns history, during which they survived two of the most abysmal seasons in NFL history, achieving just one win in 31 games over two years while earning the dubious honor of a winless season in 2017. Haslam's fortunes appeared to take a turn for the better when he appointed head coach Kevin Stefanski, who successfully guided the Browns back to a state of NFL relevance. Nevertheless, a considerable amount of winning lies ahead if Haslam aims to atone fully for the missteps of his past.

5 Mike Brown, Cincinnati Bengals (1991-present)

Mike Brown, the owner of the Cincinnati Bengals, found himself under the critical gaze of NFL fans for various reasons that contributed to his divisive reputation. One of the vital sources of discontent lies in the Bengals' inconsistent performance on the field. Brown's tenure as owner has been marked by a long period of underachievement: they did not win a playoff game from when he assumed ownership in 1991 until their savior, Joe Burrow, came on the scene in 2021.

Fans, naturally yearning for more triumphant seasons, expressed their frustration as the years passed. Brown's reputation was further tarnished by his perceived frugality, especially regarding player contracts and free-agent signings. This approach sometimes resulted in key players departing from the team due to contract disputes, weakening the overall roster.

Brown's active involvement in football operations, including decisions regarding coaching staff and player acquisitions, raised questions among fans and analysts alike. This involvement occasionally led to debate and uncertainty about the direction the team was headed.

4 Art Modell, Cleveland Browns/Baltimore Ravens (1961-2003)

In no other case is an NFL team owner as vehemently loathed as Art Modell is by the passionate fans of Cleveland.

In 1995, after over three decades as owner of the Cleveland Browns, Modell stirred controversy and anger when he declared his intention to relocate the team from Cleveland to Baltimore. This sparked a legal battle with the city and its loyal fanbase.

Ultimately, a groundbreaking compromise unfolded, leading to the Cleveland Browns franchise's retention in the city, while a new expansion team emerged in Baltimore under Modell's ownership called the Ravens. The Baltimore Ravens inherited the playing and coaching staff, while all intellectual property and historical records remained with the Browns until their reactivation in 1999.

The magnitude of hate generated by this move was so profound that it united Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns fans in condemning Modell's actions. This pivotal moment also laid the foundation for a new framework governing how NFL teams, their historical records, and brand identities are handled in relocation cases, forever altering the league's landscape.

3 Bob Irsay, Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1972-1997)

Bob Irsay, the former owner of the Baltimore Colts, is widely scorned for orchestrating the team's relocation to its current home in Indianapolis. Throughout his tenure, he maintained a strained relationship with the team and its players, with one altercation even leading to the resignation of coach Ted Marchibroda.

This internal dysfunction resulted in lackluster on-field performances for the Colts (they didn't win a playoff game in Irsay's first 12 years at the helm), coupled with a significant decline in attendance. In January 1984, there were assurances that the Baltimore Colts would not leave the city.

Still, by March of the same year, they had hastily departed for Indianapolis under Irsay's direction. In an unprecedented move, Irsay basically stole away in the night with his franchise, without so much as a note left behind. This was met with resounding disapproval from the city of Baltimore, and many former fans redirected their support to the Baltimore Ravens, who took the Colts' place about a decade later.

The sudden relocation left a lasting bitterness in the hearts of Baltimore residents, who mourned the loss of their beloved Colts. Bob Irsay, seen as the orchestrator of the team's departure, symbolized that emotional void.

The Washington football franchise is the singular team on this list, having two of the most disliked NFL team owners of all-time for very different reasons. Dan Snyder, the former owner of the Washington Commanders, is known for his widespread unpopularity stemming from a series of missteps during his tenure with the franchise.

On the field, the team struggled to achieve success during his 25-year tenure, winning just two playoff games during that time. Those on-field issues were compounded by an aging and deteriorating stadium. Off the field, Snyder faced investigations for financial impropriety, including allegations of withholding gate receipts.

However, the most damning aspect of his ownership is the culture that thrived under his leadership. Reports of sexual harassment from female employees were widespread but rarely acted upon, and leaked emails exposed individuals in top positions using shocking language.

In response to mounting scrutiny, Snyder even transferred operations to his wife, Tanya. As an NFL team owner, he has seemingly done everything possible to cultivate widespread disdain. Snyder was such a toxic owner that even the other toxic NFL owners pushed to force him to sell, which they succeeded in doing in 2023, as Snyder sold the franchise to Josh Harris for over $6 billion in 2023. Not a bad severance package for someone with his track record.

1 George Preston Marshall, Washington Redskins (1932-1969)

George Preston Marshall is a historical figure widely reviled in the annals of sports ownership and elsewhere. He initiated the controversial move of the team from its Boston roots to Washington, D.C., where he rebranded them as the Redskins. The name is now widely recognized as derogatory and has since been changed to the Washington Commanders. But if you know anything about Marshall, naming his team the Redskins shouldn't be surprising in the slightest.

Marshall's deeply troubling legacy is highlighted by his enthusiastic support of racial segregation in America. The Redskins were, predictably, the last team to integrate black players onto their roster, at Marshall's behest. His unwavering commitment to segregation was so pronounced that he adamantly resisted the prospect of integration until the federal government, which owned the D.C. stadium, pressured him to give up in 1962.

He even played a role in preventing the NFL from signing black players until 1946, as he vehemently opposed their inclusion in the sport. Marshall's aversion to change was so profound that he even objected to the creation of the Cowboys, as he sought to maintain the Washington team as the sole representative of the South in the league.

