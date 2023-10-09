Highlights Chris Paul's remarkable career with the Los Angeles Clippers makes him a strong candidate to have his jersey retired by the franchise. He elevated teammates and led the team during the Lob City era.

There are many ways for an NBA team to acknowledge how remarkable a player was while playing for them. The most popular, however, is retiring a franchise icon's number. Enter any NBA arena and the first thing you'll notice when you look up to the rafters are the jerseys bearing the names and numbers of the greatest players in franchise history. It evokes pride and brings back the memories of a time when those legends nobly represented that city and team.

Even though it almost exclusively happens after the player ends his career, some cases are very predictable. Let’s take a look into some active players entering the 2023/24 season with the certainty to have their jerseys retired by at least one franchise in the future.

Chris Paul - Los Angeles Clippers

Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Few players ever could elevate teammates like he has been doing since joining the league in 2005.

Paul raised the level of every franchise he has played. However, his most notorious tenure was leading the Lob City era in the Los Angeles Clippers. Alongside DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin, Paul turned the Californian side into one of the most entertaining teams of the NBA.

During his six seasons in L.A., The Point God was a five-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA (three First Team’s and two Second Team’s), and six-time All-Defensive First Team member. Paul has a strong case to be the first player ever to have his jersey retired by the Clippers.

Mike Conley - Memphis Grizzlies

Mike Conley is here to show that not only superstars are entitled to become franchise legends. The Grizzlies’ owner Robert J. Pera announced his intention of retiring the No. 11 shortly after trading his point guard in 2019.

“Mike Conley represented the Grizzlies and the City of Memphis with true heart and class during his 12 seasons. His talent, determination and resilience elevated our team to a perennial playoff contender, and his altruism and sportsmanship helped shape the community focused nature of our franchise. For his innumerable contributions on the court and in our community, Mike will always be a beloved Memphian. We are proud that Mike's #11 jersey will one day be raised to the rafters in FedEx Forum”

While the playoff run that took the Grizzlies to the Western Conference Finals in 2013 was historic, Conley might be remembered for being an example of sportsmanship. He received the NBA Sportsmanship Award three times in Memphis, alongside one Teammate of the Year trophy in his last season.

Kyle Lowry - Toronto Raptors

Besides the Clippers, Toronto is the only other team in the NBA who haven’t retired a jersey yet. Their chairman, Larry Tanenbaum, has already confirmed that to change after Kyle Lowry hangs up his sneakers.

Despite struggling through the beginning of his career, Kyle found his game when he was traded to the Raptors back in 2012. He was the leader of a constant playoff contender during his nine seasons in Canada, and his services were rewarded with the franchise’s first NBA Championship in 2019.

Lowry was selected to the All-Star Game six times, also carrying one All-NBA selection in his time with Toronto.

James Harden - Houston Rockets

James Harden is one of the greatest players of his generation. His offensive arsenal was rarely seen before in the NBA history, and he reached his peak in Houston.

The Beard led the team on many postseason runs, but couldn’t beat the Golden State Warriors in two Western Conference finals. As for his personal achievements, Harden built a first-ballot Hall of Fame career with the Rockets (eight-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA and an NBA Most Valuable Player).

Houston’s governor Tilman Fertitta has already confirmed his intention to retire the notorious No. 13 worn by James for eight full seasons:

"Of course, we will retire his jersey. He made my first three years of owning this franchise unforgettable. The success he brought this franchise over eight years and the memories he created for our fanbase/community (are) truly remarkable."

Nikola Jokić - Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić is quickly climbing his way between basketball greats. After two consecutive MVP awards, the Serbian big man added the ultimate goal to his already-historic resume. He still has plenty of time left in his career and not much more to prove.

At the age of 28, Jokić might already be the greatest player in Denver Nuggets history. If his individual accomplishments weren’t enough, he led the team to its first championship, while displaying legendary performances as the all-around player that he has proven to be. The Serbian superstar also has five All-Star and All-NBA selections already under his belt.

An interesting point to be observed is the fact that the Nuggets could still retire Jokić’s No. 15 to honor Carmelo Anthony as well. It would be the third team in the NBA to have the same number retired twice, joining the Knicks’ No. 15 and the Trail Blazers’ No. 30.

Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers

For many years, it seemed almost surreal to imagine Damian Lillard wearing any jersey that wasn’t the Trail Blazers’. That was until the point guard requested a trade and was eventually sent to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Regardless of how tense his relationship became with the franchise’s front office, Lillard left Oregon as a local legend. His 11 seasons were enough to make him the Blazers’ highest scorer and the main character of legendary clutch performances. Dame also took the team to their first Western Conference finals in 19 years.

His personal accolades with Portland include seven All-Star appearances and All-NBA selections. Even if he ends up winning his so desired championship elsewhere, Lillard has already earned his spot as one of the greatest players in Trail Blazers’ history.

Russell Westbrook - Oklahoma City Thunder

Despite spending his twilight days frequently switching teams, Russell Westbrook will always be remembered as a Thunder legend when he calls it a career. When he was drafted, the team was still in Seattle, but it relocated by the start of the season and Russ became a symbol of the Oklahoma City era.

Accolades might send a player to the Hall of Fame, but when it comes to turning into a franchise legend, it rarely overcomes true impactful actions to the local community, especially in small market teams.

Russell Westbrook - Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-2019) Points 23.0 Assists 8.4 Rebounds 7.0 Steals 1.8 Field goal % 43.4

Westbrook's on-court resumé is even more impressive: an MVP Award averaging a triple-double, two scoring titles, eight times All-Star and All-NBA, one NBA Finals appearance, and multiple franchise records. It’s safe to say that his No. 0 will be hung up in a banner in OKC sooner rather than later.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s endless thirst for winning drove him to greatness, and he’s far from done. If it wasn’t for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the young man who came from Greece with no hype would already be widely considered the greatest Buck ever.

Giannis has an impressive resumé, but his most notable achievement might be immeasurable, and that is the player he has become. Maybe his draft stock wasn't so high because it still feels unbelievable to see his body’s transformation throughout his career. The Most Improved Player Award also isn’t enough to explain how that skinny kid from 2013 turned out to be such a dominant force of nature that people have since nicknamed "The Greek Freak".

Antetokounmpo ultimately led the Bucks to end their 50-year title drought, but only after winning two MVP awards. He is already the franchise’s leader in points and is constantly reassuring his desire to win it all again, even before entering the thirties. Giannis is on the verge of becoming one of the NBA greats, after guaranteeing his spot among Milwaukee’s greats.

Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are undoubtedly the team with most jerseys to retire among active players. The foundation of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green built a dynasty in the Western Conference and made the Californian side one of the most successful franchises of the NBA.

However, the main character of this story can’t be anyone other than Curry. He became one of those players who are simply impossible to imagine wearing a different jersey. Curry arrived in Golden State without much hype and wasn’t an immediate success, but slowly developed his game to become the greatest shooter in NBA history. It is also safe to say that he turned out to be the greatest Warrior ever.

Even though Curry has never played for another team, his legacy transcends a single franchise. Mainly alongside LeBron James, he emerged as one of the faces of the league and represents a new era in the game of basketball. His four titles, two MVP awards (including the only unanimous one ever), nine All-NBA and All-Star selections and other countless records are only one of the many ways to show how great he is.

LeBron James - Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers

Wilt Chamberlain and Pete Maravich are the only players to have their jerseys retired by three franchises. That is likely to change after LeBron James decides it’s time to hang up his sneakers. Considering his will to play with his eldest son, Bronny, maybe he still has time to make that list even longer. Meanwhile, let’s work with what we already have.

Arguably the best basketball player ever, LeBron is a legendary athlete, whose longevity performing at the highest level in the biggest stage is something to be looked up even from other sports. His career has surpassed two decades so far, and he has been one of the best players of the NBA for most of this time. An evidence of that is the fact that James has won a championship with the three teams that he has played for, almost with a decade gap between the first and the last one.

As for the Cavs, a jersey retired might not be enough. There’s an unspeakable distance between LeBron and the second-greatest player they’ve ever had. In Miami, Dwyane Wade is probably ahead of him in the fans’ list, but his tenure took the Heat to a new level, while The King was the protagonist in their two titles. The Lakers have a huge number of NBA stars who have played in purple and gold, but if LeBron’s career itself wasn’t enough for the jersey retirement, his championship and scoring-record breaking should guarantee his spot in their rafters. Right now, the only doubt in L.A. should be whether to retire his No. 6 or 23.

