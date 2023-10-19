AEW WrestleDream 2023 turned out to be an exciting show. Just days ahead of his birthday, Tony Khan managed to put on a show with grueling action and the continuation of several exciting feuds. However, one of the biggest matches of the night was Christian Cage vs Darby Allin, where Nick Wayne turned on the latter to shock the world.

However, this wasn't the only moment of surprise for fans. After a win for Christian, a three-on-two brawl broke out with Wayne, Luchasaurus, and Christian attacking Allin and Sting. To even the odds, the 'Rated R Superstar', Adam Copeland made his debut for the company.

While there were rumors of the man formerly known as Edge joining AEW for quite some time, the shock of actually seeing the Hall of Famer appear for another promotion was hard to digest for the WWE Universe, but fans really should get used to seeing more examples of that over the coming weeks and months.

With the war between WWE and AEW hotter than ever, and the two sides going head-to-head on TV and behind the scenes, fans can expect to see more of their favourite wrestlers from one company leave, only to appear for the competition a short while later. We recently looked at ten AEW wrestlters who could join WWE after Jade Cargill's move was confirmed, but now join GIVEMESPORT as we look at ten WWE Superstars who are most likely to leave and join AEW in the future.

10 Omos

The Nigerian Giant is one of the interesting in-ring stars in WWE currently. Under Vince McMahon, Omos likely would have thrived in WWE for years to come, but Head of Creative Triple H doesn't seem to be as big of a fan as his father-in-law of the 7ft 3" performer.

Despite his size, Omos hasn't been booked all that well lately, with superstars including Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar defeating him numerous times over the last year or so. Omos doesn't have a lot of exciting rivalries left in WWE, after getting numerous losses in the past. A move to AEW would be the best option for him to capitalize on his skills with a set of new opponents and opportunities.

In truth, fans might question whether Omos is suited to AEW's roster, and the truth is he probably isn't right now. However, if Tony Khan is wanting to try something different, then the former Raw Tag Team Champion may be the perfect guy to do that with.

9 Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The Good Brothers from the OC returned to WWE to even the odds for their friend, AJ Styles last year. While the rivalry ended, the duo hasn't been on WWE TV a lot since then. Being one of the most talented tag teams on the roster, if Triple H doesn't use them to the fullest, the duo might decide to switch gears and move to AEW soon.

They've got history in AEW too, working several times for the promotion in 2020 and 2021 following their exits from WWE right at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair are good friends with several members of the roster, so a return really isn't that unlikely.

With their history as part of Bullet Club, and their close relationships with several members of the roster, including those in Executive Vice President positions, Good Brothers working for AEW in the future shouldn't be one to bet against.

Real Name Chad Allegra Drew Hankinson Ring Name Karl Anderson Luke Gallows Date of Birth January 20, 1980 (age 43) December 22, 1983 (age 39) Height 6ft 1" 6ft 8" Weight 215lbs 290lbs Debut May 10, 2002 2005 Trained By Les Thatcher & Roger Ruffen Hulk Hogan Titles Won 2x Raw Tag Team Championship 2x Raw Tag Team Championship

8 Shotzi

Shotzi has proved to be a useful star on the SmackDown roster, but WWE has never seemed to value her as one of its top female stars, and she may be forced into leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Shotzi might plan on moving to AEW soon, if the opportunity presents itself, and would definitely be someone that Tony Khan would look to bring in, whether for the ROH roster or for AEW's women's division.

With the success Toni Storm has got with her move to the Khan-led company, Shotzi might want to follow her fellow former NXT star and kickstart a new era in the company.

7 Bayley

One of the four Horsewomen of WWE, Sasha Banks, walked out of WWE in 2022 due to unhappiness with her creative direction and storylines. Banks might make her AEW debut very soon, after a fantastic run as Mercedes Mone in NJPW, and there's always a chance she's eventually joined by Bayley.

Like Banks, many argue that Bayley isn't properly being used properly by WWE right now, and if the right opportunity presents itself she may look to leave Triple H's company for a new opportunity, potentially AEW.

The leader of Damage CTRL has become a sidekick to the WWE Women's Champion, Iyo Sky. If WWE doesn't give her better storylines, Bayley moving to AEW won't be all that surprising.

Real Name Pamela Martinez Ring Name Bayley Date of Birth June 15, 1989 (age 34) Height 5ft 6" Debut September 19, 2008 Trained By Jason Styles, Sara Del Rey & WWE Performance Center Titles Won 2x SmackDown Women's Championship, 1x Raw Women's Championship, 1x NXT Women's Championship, 2x WWE Women's Tag Team Championship & 2019 Money in the Bank match winner

6 Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has failed to properly endear himself to the WWE Universe since his return to the company last year. The SmackDown star was given numerous opportunities against top stars in the last few months, but still hasn't been able to impress.

Kross is still part of the SmackDown roster, and is set to receive a 'big push' from Triple H over the coming weeks, which could include a feud with Roman Reigns, which the former NXT Champion has been teasing on social media.

However, if this latest push doesn't work out for Kross, he might move to AEW to start a fresh challenge. At the end of the day, AEW was interested in signing Kross after his release from WWE in 2021, or at least using him in some capacity, so the appetite is at least there on their end.

5 Ricochet

Ricochet's rivalry with Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2023 turned out to be massive. The high-flying star's popularity cranked up a notch, with many releasing just how good the former NXT star was.

While Ricochet has been involved with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins lately, there is definitely a feeling, particularly among fans online, that he could be doing more and should be positioned as a true main event star.

The feeling among some is that it may take a move to AEW for Ricochet to achieve his potential as a top star in the industry, and even with the wealth of talent he's got at his disposal, Tony Khan could surely do everything in his power to sign Ricochet if he became available, for whatever reason.

Like many others on this list, Ricochet is also good friends is many members of the AEW roster, dating back to their time together on the independent scene, so there could well be a desire for him to move there, should his spell with WWE come to an end.

4 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has had a dream run in WWE for the past year or so. From being a major star in the Bloodline story to winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships with Kevin Owens, his real life best friend, Zayn has enjoyed every moment of his wrestling career lately.

The WWE Universe has also rallied behind the Raw star for quite some time now, and are hoping that now that his spell with Reigns and Owens is over, that his run at the top of the card hasn't come to an end.

Even considering his popularity and recent successful run, reports claim that WWE doesn't consider Zayn to be a future World Champion, so if he wants to win singles gold in the future, it may have to be in AEW, as Triple H doesn't seem likely to give that to him.

Real Name Rami Sebei Ring Name Sami Zayn Date of Birth July 12, 1984 (age 39) Height 6ft 1" Weight 212lbs Debut March 1, 2002 Trained By Jerry Tuite & Savio Vega Titles Won 1x NXT Championship, 3x Intercontinental Championship, 1x Raw Tag Team Championship & 1x SmackDown Tag Team Championship

3 Finn Balor

The leader of the Judgment Day, Finn Balor, has given it all to WWE. However, the current Undisputed Tag Team Champion has still not earned World Championship glory since his short reign back in 2016. While Balor has competed for the World title a few times since then, he's yet to actually be given a run as the top star of one of WWE's brands.

It seems like Balor may have missed the chance to become a World Champion in WWE, especially with such big competition for top stops in the wrestling giant, so he may too consider following Edge to AEW with the aim of winnning major singles titles.

2 Kevin Owens

One of the biggest names who was rumored to leave AEW for WWE was Kevin Owens. While Owens renewed his contract with the company at the last minute, there's still every chance he joins AEW before his career is up.

Kevin Owens main evented the past two WrestleManias after nearly leaving the company to join AEW. However, it remains to be seen whether KO couple achieve more elsewhere, especially AEW.

Many fans really thought that Owens was heading to the competition in 2022. With a lot of potential rivalries and matches in AEW, Owens signing for the company in the future could definitely be something that happens, if the stars align.

1 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's deal with WWE is up next year, and the feeling among some is that he's really considering an exit from the promotion. Should he leave WWE, which isn't confirmed either way right now, AEW would likely snap up the former WWE Champion in a heartbeat, and book him as one of its top stars.

There's a solid chance this one happens, as the longer Drew doesn't re-sign with WWE, the more likely it is that he followes the likes of Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in doing the unthinkable and joining AEW.