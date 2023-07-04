Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel isn’t likely to be under any pressure when it comes to his job this season, Mike Florio has claimed.

Having looked like they could become serious challengers in the AFC after four trips to the playoffs between 2017 and 2021, even making it as far as the AFC Championship game in 2019, the Tennessee Titans suffered something of a stumble in 2022 with a 7-10 finish, with seven of those losses coming in a row to end the season.

And whilst the Titans aren’t exactly blessed with that many ‘superstar’ players, except for perhaps Derrick Henry although even he is seeing his production decline in the past few years, it is still a group of players that you should be expecting better of, especially as we’ve seen what they are capable of in the years beforehand.

At the top is Mike Vrabel, the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2021, who you might imagine could be in trouble if this slide continues this season, especially when you consider that his predecessor Mike Mularkey was fired after back-to-back 9–7 seasons.

Should Mike Vrabel be getting a tad nervous over his Tennessee Titans future?

Mike Florio doesn’t believe that he is under a lot of pressure this year, partly because of the threat that lurks for the Titans if they do decide to let him go. He gave his views during a mailbag segment for ProFootballTalk (starting at 3:57), when asked by a fan if Vrabel was likely to be on the ‘hot seat’ this year if they have a down season, with the fan referencing his supposed issues with the team’s owners:

I don't think he clashes with ownership. I think he and Jon Robinson [former GM] clashed and guess who won? Who won? Robinson didn't win. Vrabel won. Now, I don't know how much say Vrabel had in the hiring of Ran Carthon, the new GM, but if Carthon’s smart who realises Vrabel’s got the juice here, Vrabel was the Coach of the Year, Vrabel takes whatever he gets thrown and turns it into something, that year that he won Coach of the Year they set the record, they shattered the record for the number of total players on a roster in a given season.

So I think Vrabel’s fine. I think Vrabel falls into the category just like with Mike Tomlin. If he would get fired, he would instantly be a top candidate for every vacancy, and there would be teams that currently have coaches that would think about firing their coach to try to hire Vrabel.

So it might well be that Vrabel only managed to stay in a job because the Titans are worried he’ll go elsewhere and come back to haunt them with a better-built team. Would that gratitude extend if they were to finish 1-16, or 2-15? It’s hard to say, but you do have to wonder how long the leash is for Vrabel if he doesn’t deliver some tangible results very soon.