The Tennessee Titans went into the 2023 season stuck in something of a rut. While the team had a nice run of success in recent years, many of its key players, like quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, were on the down turn of their NFL careers.

Things blew up this year as Tannehill was benched in favor of second-round rookie Will Levis in Week 7 of the season. And in October, the team dealt star safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of later draft picks and safety Terrell Edmunds.

The biggest change for the Titans will come at head coach, as the team surprisingly fired long-time boss Mike Vrabel following the season. They moved quickly to find his replacement, however, as the team named former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach on January 24.

The team simultaneously announced that general manager Ran Carthon added Executive Vice President to his list of titles, and Chad Brinker had been promoted to President of Football Operations.

The 2024 offseason will feature more significant change for the Titans as the team moves toward the future.

2023 season summary

After starting 3-4, the Titans fell apart over the final ten games

The Titans began the season with veterans at several key skill positions, such as Tannehill, Henry, and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. While Tannehill was benched, Henry and Hopkins remained solid. The running back rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns and the wideout went for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tennessee had a decent start to the year and was 3-4 after seven weeks. But things began to fall apart in the second half of the campaign. In the last 10 games of the season, the Titans suffered two separate three-game losing streaks and had an overall record of 3-7 during that span.

Titans 2023 Offensive Ranks Over Final 10 Games Category Titans Rank Yards/Game 283.7 28th Pass Yards/Game 180.2 28th Rush Yards/Game 103.5 19th Yards/Play 4.71 26th 1st Downs/Game 17.8 24th

Over those ten games, the defense struggled, giving up an average of 22.6 points per game. However, it was the offense that was the real problem down the stretch.

The ground game, which had been top six in each of Vrabel's first four years, continued to worsen, as they fell to the bottom half in the league over the final 10 games. The passing attack, with rookie Will Levis still learning the ropes, was never going to be of much help.

Highlights and key players

The team's first three draft picks showed significant promise

Tannehill and Henry will be free agents in 2024, and Hopkins could very well be traded to a contender. But Tennessee did get promising seasons from their first three draft picks in 2023: offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, quarterback Will Levis, and running back Tyjae Spears.

Skoronski, the team's first-round pick, moved to guard after playing tackle in college for Northwestern. While the young offensive lineman still has to add strength to play on the inside, he gave the Titans plenty to be excited about and is a key building block for the future.

The Titans selected Will Levis after he fell to the second round. His debut for the Titans was spectacular, as he threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

However, Levis will have to improve the ghastly dead-last 58.4% completion rate he put up over the entire year. He will need to find a way to do that while also taking smarter risks: his 1.6 interception rate was tied for seventh-lowest in the NFL, but his 3.1 TD rate was tied for fifth-worst as well.

Tyjae Spears, the team's third-round pick, served as a change of pace back. He caught 52 balls for 385 yards (11th among RBs) and a touchdown. He was also effective on his 100 carries, outpacing Derrick Henry's 4.2 yards per carry with a 4.5 rate. With Henry headed out the door, Spears could become a true three-down back thanks to his hard-nosed style and soft hands.

There were also a couple of positives on the defensive side of the ball, where the Titans discovered a most unlikely pass rushing duo. Edge rushers Denico Autry (11.5 sacks) and Harold Landry (10.5) were one of just three pairs of teammates to post double-digit sacks this season. However, they did account for about half of the team's QB takedowns, and the unit as a whole put up a bottom 10 pressure rate as well.

Disappointments

Ryan Tannehill hardly earned his $27 million this year

Tannehill was going into his age-35 season but had put up several solid years in a row leading into 2023. The Titans couldn't have expected him to play as poorly as he did this year.

In his eight starts, Tannehill was 3-5 while throwing only four touchdown passes against seven interceptions. Even for a guy like Tannehill who's never quite been an elite QB, his 2023 numbers were among the worst of his 11-year career.

Tannehill 2023 Career Ranks Category 2023 Career Rank Cmp % 64.8 7th Yards 1,616 Worst TD's 4 Worst Rating 78.5 2nd-Worst

A major disappointment that goes beyond this season was the trading of impact players. The team chose to trade star wideout A.J. Brown rather than extend him during the 2022 draft, and this year, the Titans traded former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard at the deadline. The draft capital will help the team in the future, but it sends a bad sign to the locker room to trade away your best players.

Another area of major concern is along the offensive line, where the Titans don't really have any top players to hang their hats on. They gave up 64 sacks this season, fourth-most, and their 11.5 sack percentage was second-highest in the NFL. If Levis is going to develop, he needs time in the pocket: his 28.1 pressure rate was the second-highest in the league as well.

It was stunning to see the team fire Vrabel, who was widely considered to be one of the NFL's best coaches, having taken home the NFL Coach of the Year award just a couple of years ago in 2021. But the performance of the team over the last two seasons wasn't enough, and the lukewarm finish to 2023 that left them last in the AFC South after winning it in 2021 sealed his fate with ownership.

2024 cap/draft situation

The Titans will have a high draft pick and plenty of cap space

Right now, the Titans are projected to have more than $70 million in cap space. The team could create even more wiggle room by cutting a few of their high-priced veterans. General manager Ran Carthon will certainly have no shortage of cash to fill the many holes on the team.

Tennessee will also have seven picks, including none in the third round and two in the seventh. Their first round pick will be seventh overall and with Levis in the fold, the team can take an impact prospect on either side of the ball and use the "best player on the board" strategy, since they have so many areas for improvement.

However, one would think that Levis and new HC Brian Callahan would love one of those elite WR prospects, as the team has only had two WRs go over 550 yards over the last three campaigns. Either way, the quarterback run should drop a terrific player in their laps.

Offseason outlook and team needs

The team made a good hire in Callahan, now they must surround Levis with talent

Thanks to players like Arden Key, Jeffrey Simmons, and Harold Landry, the Titans have a fair amount of defensive line talent. The team can improve at cornerback with only Roger McCreary standing out by targeting players like L'Jarius Sneed, Kendall Fuller, and Jaylon Johnson in free agency.

The Titans have DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver, but he could be traded away, and 2022 pick Treylon Burks has been injured and ineffective. Tennessee will not be able to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with the seventh pick, but could target LSU's Malik Nabers or Washington's Rome Odunze. If not a wideout, the Titans are also in dire need of an offensive lineman to shore up Levis' protection.

While all the prospective roster upgrades should make fans excited, it's the hiring of Callahan that is likely to have the biggest impact in 2024. Callahan cut his teeth as part of the Denver Broncos' offensive staff during their record-setting years in the early 2010s and made his name over the past five years as the Bengals' offensive coordinator during their recent renaissance.

While Joe Burrow was already a slam dunk prospect when the Bengals drafted him first overall in 2020, Callahan was the one who guided him to top five or even top three status in the NFL, based on who you ask.

In Burrow's two fully healthy seasons, Callahan has called a top-seven passing attack. Tennessee will be hoping Callahan can use similar magic to turn Levis into a top tier QB as well.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.