The 2023 NFL Season was one of transition for the Tennessee Titans. They've been a playoff contender for a large chunk of the past five years, but have failed to win anything significant aside from their surprise playoff run during the 2020 playoffs.

Subsequently, they find themselves in a re-tooling phase. They've begun to see transitions across their roster as they search to get younger and add new talent. Will Levis is their new face at quarterback, and they added some new talent on the offense as well, picking up Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, and Tyler Boyd this offseason.

In terms of cap space, the Titans find themselves in very good shape. They've currently got the fourth most money to spend of any team in the NFL, with roughly $30.9 million available. Only the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Commanders currently have more.

Titans' 2024 Draft Picks Round/Pick # Player 1 / 7 J.C. Latham 2 / 38 T'Vondre Sweat 4 / 106 Cedric Gray 5 / 146 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. 6 / 182 Jha'Quan Jackson 7 / 242 James Williams 7 / 252 Jaylen Harrell

Tennessee had a solid draft this spring as well. They used their first two picks to add to the trenches, and get some help on both the offensive and defensive line. They grabbed Cedric Gray in the fourth round to add some depth to their linebacker core as well, which feels like a bit of a steal.

Even with the recent additions throughout the offseason, the Titans have room to improve and could look to the trade market to bring in a key player.

Top Tennessee Titans' Trade Targets

The Titans have needs at tight end, linebacker, and safety

Tennessee has some holes on the roster, but they have done a lot to improve their situation this offseason, to say the least. They went out and traded for one of the best corners in the game in L'Jarius Sneed. On the offensive side of the ball, Tennessee added Ridley, Pollard, and Boyd, who will all add a lot of talent for their young quarterback to work with.

Top Tennessee Titans' Trade Targets Player Position Current Team Current Annual Average Value Michael Mayer TE Las Vegas Raiders $1,173,348 Kyle Van Noy LB Baltimore Ravens $5,250,000 Jabrill Peppers FS New England Patriots $5,000,000

While the Titans have made a frenzy of moves this offseason, there still are a couple of ways in which they could improve. These three players could all add depth to positions in which the Titans need help. Each can contribute instantly, and add either potential or leadership to the locker room.

Michael Mayer, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders used the 35th overall pick in the 2023 Draft to select Michael Mayer, a tight end out of Notre Dame. Mayer would go on to have a pretty solid rookie season, especially considering the mess the Raiders were trying to sort out at the quarterback position.

Still, Las Vegas ended up using their first-round pick in this year's draft on a tight-end as well. Las Vegas selected Brock Bowers with the 13th-overall pick, despite already having Mayer on the roster. Bowers can be used in many different ways, and the Raiders have already talked about the potential of both players being on the field at the same time.

Michael Mayer in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 14 Receptions 27 Receiving Yards 304 Yards per Reception 11.3 Receiving TD's 2

Still, it's hard not to feel like the addition of Bowers makes the Raiders a bit more flexible with Mayer here. A team like the Titans could be a good fit. They don't have a ton of talent or potential in the position.

Since Mayer was a high draft pick in 2023 and had a decent rookie season, he might cost a high draft pick to acquire. Still, he does a lot of things well, and could be a solid young piece in this Titans' offense that seems to be adding ammunition by the day.

Kyle Van Noy, ILB, Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Van Noy represents another interesting name for the Titans. Over the past decade or so, Tennessee has actually been pretty solid on defense. That started to shift last year, as their defense began to struggle with some of their bigger names either aging or leaving the team.

Van Noy is getting up there in age, as he's currently 33. Still, he would be a solid addition. The Titans don't have a ton of talent at the inside linebacker position. Tennessee did pick up Kenneth Murray this offseason, but the young linebacker struggled a bit in 2023. The Titans also have a youngster in Otis Reece behind Murray, as well as Cedric Gray, whom they just drafted.

Kyle Van Noy in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 14 Tackles 30 Sacks 9 Tackles for Loss 9 QB Hits 9 Passes Defended 4

Adding Van Noy would help both of these two out, as he could provide some veteran leadership. He's technically under contract through the 2025 season, but there's an out of just $1.6 million in dead cap after the 2024 season. While Van Noy is getting older, he was still very impressive in 2023, and can teach both of the Titans' current young linebackers a thing or two.

Jabrill Peppers, FS, New England Patriots

Jabrill Peppers would be another excellent addition to Tennessee's secondary. Peppers has been excellent throughout his career so far, but will be turning 30 after the 2024 campaign. While he's been solid for the Patriots, and a key part of their defensive core, he's also a free agent after next season.

It might be wise for the Patriots to trade him while they're still able to net something in return, instead of risking the chance of losing him for nothing.

Jabrill Peppers in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 15 Tackles 78 Tackles for Loss 5 Sacks 1 Interceptions 2 Passes Defended 8

As for the Titans, they have some talent, but nothing truly special at the free safety position. It feels like the weakest spot in their secondary, so it might make sense to make a swing for a difference-maker like Peppers here. Peppers would command a high asking price, but since he's only got one year left on his deal, the Titans could likely knock the price down a little.

The Titans should consider allowing these two players to have a change of scenery

The Titans have a very large amount of cap space, currently the fourth-most in the entire league. Due to that, they don't need to make any cap-related moves at the moment. Still, when looking at their roster, there are a couple of players who might do better with a change of scenery.

Top Tennessee Titans Trade Candidates Player Position Average Annual Value Treylon Burks WR $2,011,326 Jeffery Simmons DT $17,000,000

Those players include a young wide receiver in Treylon Burks, and a longtime stalwart on their defensive line, Jeffery Simmons.

Treylon Burks, WR

Treylon Burks was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Even though he was taken with the 18th overall selection, he was part of a stacked wide receiver class, and was the sixth receiver taken off the board.

Treylon Burks in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 11 Receptions 16 Receiving Yards 221 Yards per Reception 13.8 Receiving TD's 0

Unfortunately for Burks and the Titans, it just hasn't worked out so far. Burks has failed to make any sort of impact during his first two seasons in the league, and hasn't become a reliable target for Will Levis.

To add to that, the Titans came out this offseason and added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd at his position as well. The future looks bleak for Burks in 2024, in Tennessee at least. It might be better for him to have a change of scenery, and for the Titans to get some value out of him while they still can.

Jeffery Simmons, DT

Jeffery Simmons has been with the Titans for a long time now. Simmons joined the franchise in 2019, after the Titans used their first-round pick in that year's draft to bring him in. He's put together some very high-quality seasons with the team, landing on the Second All-Pro Team, and making the Pro Bowl in both 2021 and 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Titans currently have the fourth-most available cap space of any team in the NFL, at just under $31 million. Jeffery Simmons is due to make $21,652,932 in 2024. If they moved his entire contract via trade, Tennessee would have the most available cap space of any team, with $52,597,911.

However, Simmons took a slight step back in 2023. He wasn't bad by any means, he was just less impressive than he usually was. There are a lot of reasons to keep him around, but his price tag is only getting higher, and Simmons will be due nearly $30 million during the 2027 season, which is the last year of his contract.

Jeffery Simmons in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 12 Tackles 44 Tackles for Loss 10 Sacks 5.5 QB Hits 11 Forced Fumbles 1

If his step-down in 2023 was the start of a downwards trend, now would be the best time to trade Simmons while his value is still high. The Titans could net a ton of assets, and rid themselves of what will be a very expensive contract in a couple of years.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.