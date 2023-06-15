The Tennessee Titans could be facing a tough decision when it comes to the future of running back Derrick Henry at the end of the 2023 season, Nick Shook has claimed.

Whilst the position of running back has taken on a lesser role as the years have gone on, due to the overwhelming shift towards putting the ball in the air, there are still some out there that are making it their mission to ensure that the position doesn’t go away completely.

One of those is Derrick Henry, possibly the most physically dominating and intimidating presence that the league has seen, his combination of size and speed has seen him put up 8,335 rushing yards and 78 touchdowns in the regular season, leading the league in rushing twice, leading the league in rushing touchdowns twice and leading the league in carries three times.

The last three years though have seen him start to decline in his production, going from 126.7 yards a game in 2020, to 117.1 in 2021 and then 96.1 in 2022, not helped by the fact that injuries have started to creep into his game. And heading into 2023, in the eyes of NFL writer Nick Shook, the Tennessee Titans might start to get cold feet on keeping him around for much longer.

Tennessee Titans running out of time to use Derrick Henry?

Writing in an article for NFL.com about players at a ‘crossroads’ heading into the season, Henry was one of the names brought up, and as Shook pointed out, whilst he has been good for the Titans in the past, that doesn’t necessarily mean that his future with the team is assured, even if he has another incredible season:

Things seem bleak in Nashville. Tennessee's roster lacks proven threats outside of Henry offensively, Ryan Tannehill is entering the final year of his deal, and Henry isn't getting any younger. The dreaded 30-year-old wall looms, and the Titans have run up enough miles on Henry's odometer to elicit a massive penalty from the dealership when it's time to turn in their lease.

Speaking of the lease, there's only one year left on Henry's contract. He's set to make $10.5 million in base salary in 2023, and the Titans might not be too interested in handing him a similar salary in 2024, not after Henry turns 30 in January. He showed small signs of decline early in 2022 before rediscovering his form, a product of both persistence and stubborn usage (Henry led the NFL with 349 carries, the third time he's topped the charts in his career).

The Titans have indisputably extracted the most from Henry in his time in Tennessee. That time might be nearing its end, even if he produces another 1,500-yard season.

King Henry not going to rule the Tennessee Titans for much longer?

If Henry’s per-game numbers slip again in 2023, then it certainly will bring up a conundrum for the Titans to answer, because it isn’t as if players like him come along all that often, and it would be near-impossible to replace someone like him through the draft or free agency.

They might look to keep hold of him but at a slightly reduced amount in terms of salary, but whether Henry would accept something like that is hard to tell, so it might well be that 2023 is the last year we see Henry in a Titans uniform, you just have to hope that he goes out with a bang for their sake.