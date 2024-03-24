Highlights The Titans fired Mike Vrable this offseason and followed the move with numerous notable signings.

Tennessee has prioritized talent over value in free agency.

This offseason has made the Titans better, but they still lag behind the leaders in the division.

The NFL offseason is a time of reconstruction. All 32 teams set out to improve their roster in some way or another. Some gear up for postseason pushes, while others look to replenish their roster with young talent.

Each team finds itself uniquely positioned to attack the offseason, which is why no two teams go about it the same way. The Tennessee Titans have been one of the more noteworthy teams in terms of offseason action since their season ended in January.

From changes at head coach to trades and free agency signings, the Titans' roster that enters 2024 will look drastically different from previous years. However, change isn’t always a good thing. Despite the team’s ambition, it’s reasonable to ponder whether the Titans’ offseason has done the team more harm than good.

Firing Mike Vrabel

Tennessee questionably fired Vrabel in January

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans began the offseason with a bang, firing former Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel and hiring Brian Callahan from Cincinnati. Parting ways with Vrabel sent shockwaves across the league. Although the team had experienced less success in recent years, the consensus was Vrabel was still a top-of-the-line coach who made the most out of his talent.

The Titans’ new front office seemed to think otherwise and opted for a fresh start. This move in isolation isn’t entirely unfounded. Vrabel provided the team with a high floor but a relatively low ceiling.

In his six years at the helm, the Titans won six-to-nine games in four of them. It was apparent that the Titans would never be basement dwellers, but they also didn’t appear to be serious contenders in the making.

What makes Vrabel’s firing perplexing are the subsequent moves that have occurred this offseason. A spring that many thought would consist of rebuilding from the ground up has turned into an overnight roster overhaul.

More Isn’t Always Better

Aggressive spending has its drawbacks

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans often subscribe to the faulty logic that teams should be judged solely on the players they acquire. Superficially speaking, this argument holds merit, but a complete understanding requires further examination.

It isn’t just about the talent of the individual players, but rather their acquisition cost relative to their projected value. This is where the Titans’ offseason may fall short. In total, the team has added several players who will not only start but have prominent roles. On a per-dollar, per-acquisition basis, though, these moves are far from a slam dunk.

Tennessee Titans' Notable Acquisitions Player Cost Calvin Ridley $92 million ($50 million guaranteed) Tony Pollard $21.75 million (approximately $10.5 million guaranteed) Lloyd Cushenberry $50 million ($26 million guaranteed) Sebastian Joseph $24 million ($16.5 million guaranteed) L'Jarius Sneed 2025 third-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick swap, and projected $65.23 million extension

This isn’t Madden; talent and skill are certainly part of the equation, but fit and value shouldn’t be ignored. Many of these deals, such as Calvin Ridley’s 4-year $92-million contract, aren’t exactly bargains. For a team gunning for a championship in 2024, these deals would be viewed in a different light, but given the current outlook on the Titans, these moves don’t move the needle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Newly acquired Titans' cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was one of just four CBs who played 55% or more of their team's defensive snaps to go the entire 2023 regular season without allowing a single receiving TD.

The AFC South is becoming a war zone. The Houston Texans are coming off a division title, and the Indianapolis Colts narrowly missed the playoffs while starting a backup quarterback. Not to mention the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were running away with the division last year before a late-season collapse.

An Uncertain Future

The Titans' barrage of signings has added little clarity to the team's 2024 expectations

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It’s easy to understand why Tennessee is so desperate. Not long ago, the Titans ran the division, and they’ve quickly fallen behind. Yet, this emphasis on immediacy can be a double-edged sword. The Titans will, at least on paper, be a significantly better ball club than a year ago. However, they are still long shots to win the division and are unlikely to make the postseason.

This is where the team’s vision becomes unclear. Of course, they’re trying to assemble the best possible team, but what exactly is the best-case scenario? Is it worth throwing money at veterans and pushing back any possible rebuild in the name of going 8-9?

Ultimately, we viewers have the luxury of hindsight at our disposal. Sooner or later, the truth will present itself, and the Titans will either be crowned geniuses or fools. That said, one doesn’t need to be clairvoyant to take issue with what appears to be a short-sighted approach to team construction.

It feels as if the Titans are delaying the inevitable. The team got far more expensive but not much younger, and the gains made, while noticeable, are unlikely to put them over the top. Only time will tell whether the Titans were right to approach the offseason with such zeal, but it’s fair to say the team will be under far more pressure in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.