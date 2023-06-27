Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks looks set for a much better second year in the league than his rookie year, according to reporter Turron Davenport.

The first night of the NFL Draft in 2022 certainly took a lot of people by surprise as we saw nine trades on the opening night as teams tried to maneuver their way through the rest and try to grab the player that they felt could take them closer to a Super Bowl.

One of those trades saw the Tennessee Titans send wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for their first-round pick and a third-round pick, using the former of those selections to take wide receiver Treylon Burks from Arkansas.

Looking back on the past year, it’s pretty clear who ‘won’ the trade, with Brown hauling in a career-high 1,496 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns last year, whilst Burks spent a few games last year injured and could only put up 444 yards and a solitary touchdown. But according to Turron Davenport, that stuff is slowly being put behind him.

Treylon Burks looking to be a trailblazer for the Tennessee Titans?

Writing in an article for ESPN in which reporters discuss each team’s ‘surprise offseason standouts’, Davenport noted how Burks had started to develop a different attitude and a new look in his second year in the league, and that has helped him to become more of a threat and a better target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill:

There's a different swagger with Burks, who reported to the facility with a noticeably leaner build. The 2022 first-round pick is playing at a different speed from his rookie season. Burks said the difference this season is he is in better shape, and the numerous plays he has made during OTAs/minicamp are evidence. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has faith to throw Burks' way regardless of whether he is wide open or in tight coverage.

Given how reliant the Titans have been on running back Derrick Henry to be their main threat on offense in recent years, if they can have a more reliable weapon out wide for them to work with, then it could really take them to the next level. You just have to hope the rest of the team can keep up with him and not have him be their only threat out on the perimeter, otherwise that’ll get snuffed out really quickly.