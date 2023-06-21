The Tennessee Titans could face a major problem this season as a result of their decision not to truly address one position on the team, Matt Verderame has claimed.

Having looked like they could become serious challengers in the AFC after four trips to the playoffs between 2017 and 2021, even making it as far as the AFC Championship game in 2019, the Tennessee Titans are looking like they could be set for a ‘rebuilding mode’ in the not too distant future, especially after their fall down to a 7-10 finish last year.

The biggest signal that a rebuild could be on the way was the selection of quarterback Will Levis in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft this past April, a year after taking Malik Willis in the 3rd round, possibly indicating that a new era at the position is on the way.

But when that rebuild comes, one position that is going to need a makeover is at wide receiver (another position they looked to reset on when they traded away A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles during last year’s draft), because in the eyes of reporter Matt Verderame, they need a lot of work done in order to fix it,

Tennessee Titans have a tough task on their hands

Writing for SI.com as part of a series about what teams are looking like ahead of the season, Verderame pointed to the Titans’ receiver room as an area of concern, and that it could end up taking its toll on another area of the team:

After trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles on draft night last spring, the Titans struggled to find production on the perimeter. All told, only the Ravens, Bears and Falcons had fewer receiving yards per game last year. First-round pick Treylon Burks was limited to 10 games due to a toe injury, catching just 29 passes for 429 yards with a touchdown. The rest of the room was also underwhelming, including veteran Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

This offseason, [new GM Ran] Carthon did little to improve the situation. Woods was released and signed with the Texans, leaving Burks and Westbrook-Ikhane to log the most snaps at wideout. There’s a strong argument that Tennessee has a bottom-three receiving corps in the NFL (possibly even the worst). If the Titans can’t throw, it’ll only make things harder on Henry, who, at 29 years old, is still great but facing his football mortality.

Tennessee Titans putting too much on the running back

As Verderame points out, if the receivers don’t put up good numbers, then the load gets passed on to Derrick Henry, who is already seeing his production decline on a per game basis as the position takes a toll on his body. Whether that boost is going to come from better quarterback play (from anyone on the roster), or if Burks emerges as the player he was drafted to be, only time will tell.

But if that boost doesn’t come, then expect to see the Titans continue to slide back down, putting them in position to really attack the 2024 Draft and rebuild from there.