Highlights The Tennessee Titans revamped their defense, focusing on cornerbacks with the addition of L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie.

Franchise stalwarts like Derrick Henry are gone, but the CB trio of Sneed, Awuzie, and Roger McCreary is top-notch.

While the Titans' cornerback group is strong, a few NFL teams still have a better unit.

This has been an offseason of tremendous change for the Tennessee Titans capped off by the departure of long-time franchise stalwart, Derrick Henry. They also made a change at head coach, with Mike Vrabel departing and Brian Callahan taking over. Second-year quarterback Will Levis is set to take over as the Titans' quarterback, having the keys to the offense without a safety net for the first time in his career.

The Titans made several huge moves in free agency, adding Calvin Ridley and Lloyd Cushenberry on huge dollar deals. But the most impressive aspect of Tennessee's offseason was how the front office handled the cornerback room, adding star L'Jarius Sneed and another strong player in Chidobe Awuzie.

Related Tennessee Titans 2024 offseason preview: Bright spots, cap space, and team needs Tennessee will be without Mike Vrabel, Ryan Tannehill, and probably Derrick Henry in 2024. They have cap space and picks to fill their biggest holes.

The Titans' Secondary Was Not Good Enough Last Season

Two of the team's top cornerbacks have now been replaced

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans have dedicated significant resources to their cornerback room over the years, investing a first-round pick in Caleb Farley in 2021, a second-round pick in Roger McCreary in 2022 and another second-round pick in Kristian Fulton in 2020.

Last year's Tennessee secondary was a middle-of-the-pack unit. While McCreary played well for Tennessee, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Kristian Fulton were not as good. Fulton allowed a 114.1 rating to quarterbacks throwing in his direction, and Murphy-Bunting allowed a 91.8 rating. The Titans' defense intercepted only six passes all of last season.

Tennessee Titans' 2023 Cornerback Statistics Player Completion % Allowed TDs Allowed Passer Rating Allowed Interceptions Kristian Fulton 75.5 1 114.1 0 Roger McCreary 71.6 0 85.3 1 Sean Murphy-Bunting 63.2 2 91.8 2

Of the three top cornerbacks from 2023, Roger McCreary is the only player who remains. Murphy-Bunting was able to sign a three-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, and Fulton departed the Titans for a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Titans Have Overhauled Their Defensive Backfield

The team added one of the best corners in the league in L'Jarius Sneed

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A fourth-round draft pick in 2020, Sneed consistently got better for the Kansas City Chiefs. The cornerback, who has regularly played in huge games for the Chiefs, had a stunning year in his 2023 walk year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2018, L'Jarius Sneed has rushed the passer the second most times among NFL Cornerbacks.

Often lining up against the other team's top option, Sneed was as good as anyone in the NFL last season. Opposing quarterbacks completed only 51% of passes thrown his way. In 2023, Sneed also intercepted two passes and did not allow a touchdown pass.

New Titans' Cornerbacks 2023 Statistics Player Completion % Allowed TDs Allowed Passer Rating Allowed Interceptions L'Jarius Sneed 51.0 0 56.2 2 Chidobe Awuzie 63.2 4 113.5 0

While the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Sneed, they did so with the expectation that they would trade him. That trade went down in late March, with the Titans acquiring the cornerback for a third-round selection and a seventh-round pick swap. The team then signed the corner to a four-year, $76.4 million contract.

Before becoming the Titans' head coach, Brian Callahan worked as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. On the first day of free agency, Tennessee moved to add a player who had spent his last three seasons in Cincinnati, Chidobe Awuzie. The cornerback was given a three-year contract worth $36 million.

Awuzie had a bit of a down season for the Bengals in 2023, allowing four touchdowns and not picking off any passes. He has been a dynamic corner in the past, though, regularly getting his hands on the ball. Awuzie allowed only 38% of the passes attempted against him in 2022 to be completed, and he recorded 14 passes defended during both the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

They're close, but still behind a few other teams

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Sneed, Awuzie, and McCreary now in the fold, the Tennessee Titans have one of the best cornerback trios in all of football and are close to having the best cornerback trio in the league. However, there are still a few teams with a better unit.

The Miami Dolphins cut Xavien Howard this offseason, but they still have plenty of talent at CB. Jalen Ramsey remains one of the best corners in the league. Kader Kohou, the team's solid slot corner, will also be back. The team also signed Kendall Fuller to replace Howard, who was the NFL's fourth-best cornerback last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Buffalo Bills also have three corners who were ranked highly by PFF. At the midseason mark last year, the team traded for Rasul Douglas, one of the top corners in the league. Christian Benford was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft but has started for the Bills since day one. Not to forget Taron Johnson, the Bills slot corner, who has continued to impress.

The best cornerback in the NFL likely belongs to the New York Jets'. Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, who has made First-Team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons. D.J. Reed, who mans the other side of the field, allowed only 58% of passes thrown in his direction to be completed last year. Furthermore, PFF rated Michael Carter II, the slot corner, the 13th-best cornerback in the league last year.

All in all, the Titans still have a ways to go before being considered one of the best defensive units in the league, but their recent offseason moves are certainly a step in the right direction.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.