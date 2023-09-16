Highlights Young players often receive attention for their tennis achievements, but there's a rise in experienced players continuing to compete at a high level.

Some tennis players have managed to win Grand Slams well into their 30s, defying expectations and proving their skill and talent.

Players like Stan Wawrinka, Arthur Ashe, and Andre Agassi have won major tournaments in their 30s, showing that age is not a barrier to success in tennis.

So often in the modern day, it is young players who seem to receive the most attention for their achievements in tennis, as they knock established pros off their perch in their teenage years. But recently, there has been a rise in those more experienced players maintaining their level beyond expectations, and continuing to compete at the highest level time and time again.

Given it is such a physically demanding sport, it is no surprise that the vast majority of top-level tennis players are between 18–30 years old, when their athletic condition is in its prime. Such fitness is even more vital at the biggest tournaments of each calendar year, with the Grand Slams truly representing those very elite athletes.

Yet, despite all these prerequisites, there are a select few who have managed to continue plying their trade well into their 30s, going as far as to win majors well beyond the time when lots would have already retired. For this list, we'll be counting the last Grand Slam each player won, and we'll only be including those won in the Open Era - that is, since 1968.

So, here are the 11 oldest Grand Slam winners of all time, in both men's and women's singles tournaments.

11 Stan Wawrinka - 31 years, 5 months, 14 days

Tournament: 2016 US Open

Regarded by many as someone who peaked a little too late in his career, Stan Wawrinka has certainly still had his fair share of success at Grand Slams, winning three in total - namely the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. It is the latter that he won at the oldest age, being 31 at the time, but you wouldn't have known it, as he ripped his trademark backhand around the court.

In that 2016 final, he beat world number 1 Novak Djokovic, coming back from a set down to take the title remarkably. The Swiss player hasn't had it easy, often finding himself second fiddle to the great Roger Federer, but he showed his talent and was a worthy winner in 2016.

10 Arthur Ashe - 31 years, 11 months, 25 days

Age : 31 years, 11 months, 25 days

Tournament: Wimbledon 1975

A trailblazer in the truest sense of the word, Arthur Ashe also had three Grand Slam titles to his name, but his 1975 triumph at Wimbledon at the age of 31 is why he is on this list. To this day, he remains the only black man to have won the tournament, something that is also the case at the US Open and Australian Open, which he too won.

In the 1975 final, he beat fellow American Jimmy Connors in four sets, who at the time was the first seed. Ashe would tragically die at the age of just 49 in 1993, with the US Open's main court at Flushing Meadows being named in his honour in 1997.

9 Andre Agassi

Age : 32 years, 8 months, 14 days

Tournament : Australian Open 2003

Becoming the second American on this list, Andre Agassi enjoyed something of a late renaissance during his career, winning four Grand Slams from 29 years old onwards. The latest of those came at the 2003 Australian Open, which he won in straight sets against Rainer Schüttler, remaining to this day the most recent American to win the tournament.

Later that year he would make it to the No.1 ranking, which he held for a brief period as the oldest person ever with such a status (this record was later broken by Roger Federer). Agassi continued to play for a few years after his final Grand Slam title but was eventually forced to retire in September 2006 due to injury.

8 Flavia Pennetta

Age: 33 years, 6 months, 18 days

Tournament: US Open 2015

She may not be the biggest name in tennis history, but Flavia Pennetta undoubtedly deserved her name on a Grand Slam trophy, having competed for over a decade to no avail before her 2015 victory. Pennetta beat fellow Italian Roberta Vinci in the final that year, having knocked out the likes of Victoria Azarenka and Simona Halep in earlier rounds.

A tight first set in the final was won by Pennetta in a tiebreak before she finished the job 6-2 in the second. In the process, she became the first woman ever to win a maiden title over the age of 30, and she later retired at the end of the season.

7 Martina Navratilova

Age : 33 years, 8 months, 19 days

Tournament : Wimbledon 1990

As one of the most successful players of all time, seeing Martina Navratilova on this list will not be a shock to most, but the longevity of her career is still worth noting. Having already won eight Wimbledon titles beforehand, Navratilova had gone three years without a Grand Slam, but this was a worthy way to finish off a stellar singles career.

It was a simple victory in the end for the Czech-American dual national, as she beat Zina Garrison 6-4, 6-1 to claim a record ninth victory in south-west London. Navratilova would go on to compete more sporadically in doubles competitions in the years following, though this proved to be the final true swansong for her.

6 Andres Gimeno

Age : 34 years, 9 months, 19 days

Tournament: French Open 1972

Another slightly more obscure player even to the most dedicated tennis fans, Andres Gimeno only won a single Grand Slam during his career, and he certainly left it late. In fact, at the age of 34, he remains the oldest first-time major title winner, with his victory at Roland Garros coming just a year before his retirement.

He also reach the final of the Australian Open in 1969, where he was defeated by the legendary Rod Laver in straight sets, but other than that the Spaniard had a somewhat understated career - although his French Open victory capped it off in almost the perfect possible way.

5 Serena Williams

Age: 35 years, 4 months, 2 days

Tournament: Australian Open 2017

Much like Navratilova, Serena Williams' presence in this ranking will have been foreseen by many purely due to the dominance she had over the sport right throughout her singles career. Having already continued to defy the odds by winning Wimbledon in 2016, Williams looked to go one better a few months later down under.

She ended up doing exactly that, as she faced her sister, Venus Williams, in the final of the competition, beating her 6-4, 6-4 to lift her seventh Australian Open title. The American's achievement was made all the more remarkable by the fact she didn't drop a set during the seven rounds she played.

4 Rafael Nadal

Age: 35 years, 11 months, 19 days

Tournament: French Open 2022

Simply mention the three words 'King of Clay' and there is only one name that comes to mind: Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard's reputation on the surface has become the stuff of legend within the world of tennis, owing to his utter domination, especially at the French Open, which he has won on an astonishing 14 occasions.

In fact, over the last seven editions of the competition, Nadal has won five - and he didn't enter one of them. 2022 simply saw him continue his incredible record, as he beat several top-level players - Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic to name just three - in the process of winning the 22nd Grand Slam of his career.

3 Novak Djokovic

Age : 36 years, 3 months, 19 days

Tournament : US Open 2023

Given the way he gets around the court, it is sometimes hard to believe that Novak Djokovic is the age he is, with his speed of play showing no signs of slowing down just yet. He stormed to three different Grand Slams during 2023, only missing out on the set after a heroic performance by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Out in New York, the Serb had to dig deep, especially in an extraordinarily hard-fought second set which lasted an hour and 45 minutes, but he took the tiebreak and never looked back, eventually winning in straight sets. With 2024 not far around the corner, few would bet against him winning further titles and getting even higher than third on this list.

2 Roger Federer

Age: 36 years, 5 months, 7 days

Tournament: Australian Open 2018

As arguably the most popular tennis player of all time, Roger Federer knew how to please a crowd, and by continuing to win Grand Slams well into his thirties he certainly did just that. Following two majors in 2017, the Swiss athlete still appeared hungry for more, and he duly followed up by winning the Australian Open the following year.

It was a monster five-set marathon, as Federer was twice pegged back by his opponent, Marin Cilic before he ran away 6-1 in the fifth to take the trophy. He would come close to another title in 2019 when he lost one of the most memorable Wimbledon finals in modern history to Novak Djokovic, but winning a major at 36 years old is hardly a bad stint either.

1 Ken Rosewall

Age: 37 years, 1 month, 24 days

Tournament: Australian Open 1972

With Andres Gimeno already mentioned on this list as winning in 1972, it appears that year was prime for older players to take titles, as the man who is the oldest-ever player to win a Grand Slam also did so just a few months before. Ken Rosewall - who won eight Grand Slams in all - had the victory at his home tournament in Australia at the ripe old age of 37.

He may not be the most well-known on this list, but Rosewall was a talented player in his day, renowned for his powerful backhand which led him to multiple titles. Had he been a little more fortunate in the four Wimbledon finals which he lost, he may well have had more majors too, adding on to the two apiece he won at the French Open and US Open.