The tennis world was shaken by the recent news that Jannik Sinner has been handed a three-month ban for doping. Despite the suspension, the men’s world number one will return in time for the French Open, sparking criticism from athletes and fans who argue that the penalty is too lenient. This incident adds to the long list of doping scandals that have plagued the sport, continuing its controversial history.

In January, the Italian retained his Australian Open title with a dominant straight-sets victory over Alexander Zverev. The win, alongside his triumph at the 2024 US Open, solidified his position as the undisputed top seed in men’s singles. However, despite his early career successes, Sinner’s reputation has come under intense scrutiny following two positive tests for traces of the anabolic steroid clostebol in March 2024.

Although Sinner has continued to plead his innocence, claiming that the banned substance entered his system unknowingly through a spray used by his physiotherapist to treat an injury before a massage, the 23-year-old has reached an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that confirms his suspension. Sinner has since dismissed both his trainer Umberto Ferrara and physio Giacomo Naldi for allowing the over-the-counter spray to be used on him.