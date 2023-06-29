Tennis coaching legend Rick Macci has been full of praise for world number one Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

The Spaniard was unlucky to see his match against Novak Djokovic end in defeat in the semi-finals of the French Open, but heads into Wimbledon as one of the favourites.

Tennis news - Carlos Alcaraz

Defeating Djokovic in the semi-final of the Madrid Open in May of last year before winning the competition in its entirety, the way has only been up for Alcaraz since then.

In winning the Madrid Open, the Spaniard became the first player to defeat both Nadal and Djokovic at the same clay-court event.

At just 20-years-old, this is a tennis star with the world at his feet.

Djokovic may have got his revenge at the recent French Open when he eliminated Alcaraz in the semi-finals, but that has not shifted the focus on just how impressive Alcaraz's rise has been, and will likely continue to be.

With Wimbledon in his sights, Alcaraz will be looking to go one better than the French Open by reaching the final and securing what some may see as a surprise victory up against a number of veterans.

What did Ricki Macci say about Carlos Alcaraz?

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, Macci said: “He’s a combination of Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Agassi. He has a little bit of everything. There are no holes in his game and he’s only 20!

"Nobody is going to win every single time, through failures, he will have more success. There’s never been anyone like this young man, because of his speed.

"The rest of the world has to lob it or chip it, he can do anything at any moment in a game. There’s such a fine line which determines the result of so many Grand Slam matches.

"He creates moments for himself, his serve can only get better, biomechanically, there are a few things he could tweak around. Barring injury, this guy is going to return to World no.1 and stay there for a long time.”

How much did Carlos Alcaraz win at the French Open?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the third set tiebreak against Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Despite falling short at the semi-final stage, Alcaraz racked up a staggering £549,130 in prize money, according to Perfect Tennis.

Meanwhile, if Alcaraz did go onto win the French Open, he would have won over £2m.

Still only young, the tennis star is well on his way to success, with plenty of time to turn those semi-final losses into eventual victories.