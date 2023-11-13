Highlights Barcelona came from behind to beat Alaves 2-1, thanks to a brace from Robert Lewandowski, solidifying their position in third place in La Liga.

Lewandowski's frustration with young teammate Lamine Yamal during the game created an awkward moment between the two.

Despite the tense moment, Lewandowski's two goals added to his impressive season start, with a total of eight goals and three assists across all competitions.

Barcelona came from behind this weekend to beat Alaves 2-1 following a brace from Robert Lewandowski. They'd fallen behind to a strike from Samuel Omorodion in the very first minute of the contest, but the Polish forward scored twice in the second half to turn the game on its head.

It was a triumphant comeback from the Catalan giants and saw them climb up to third place in La Liga. Things weren't always looking good, though, and at one point some of the team's best players weren't quite on the same page. Having already scored once, there was a certain moment late in the game, with the score tied at 1-1 when Lewandowski was seen clearly unhappy with young prodigy Lamine Yamal, and it led to a pretty tense moment between the two.

No one ever really wants to see things unfold like this between teammates, especially when one is so young and impressionable, but considering Barcelona completed the comeback shortly afterwards, we imagine things were patched up pretty quickly. For a minute, though, this was pretty awkward.

Lewandowski snubbed Yamal after the youngster missed a chance

At 1-1, Yamal had a glorious opportunity to give his side the lead when he burst into the box at a tight angle. Lewandowski had gotten into an excellent position in the centre of the area and if the youngster simply played the ball across the face of goal to him, he almost certainly would have scored.

Instead, though, he actually had a crack at the whip instead. The keeper dealt with it comfortably and the former Bayern Munich striker was visibly frustrated by the decision. His annoyance was only proven further when Yamal attempted to high-five him shortly after, but he completely snubbed the 16-year-old. It made for a very awkward moment, and we can't help but feel sorry for the youngster here. Sure, he probably should have passed, but these are the sorts of mistakes you have to expect from someone as promising, but as raw as he is.

Just awkward, isn't it? Less than 10 minutes later, Barcelona won a penalty and Lewandowski gave his side the lead and helped them complete their comeback, though, so hopefully, that quickly put any tension between the pair to bed.

The goals continued the striker's fine start to the season

The brace didn't just turn the game on its head and give Barcelona the all-important three points, keeping them firmly in the La Liga title race, but it also allowed Lewandowski to continue his impressive start to the campaign. So far, the forward has eight goals across all competitions and three assists to go with them.

It's not the blistering level of goalscoring that he used to show at Bayern Munich, but it's still pretty damn good for a man at 35 years old. There have been few strikers who have scored at the rate at which he has throughout his career, and it's encouraging to see him still competing at such a high level. Check out the table below to take a closer look at Lewandowski's time at Barcelona so far, including his statistics in both of his seasons.

Season Barcelona appearances Barcelona goals Barcelona assists 2022/23 46 33 8 203/24 14 8 4 Total 60 41 12

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.