Tempers flared Tuesday ahead of boxing's big showdown Saturday between super lightweight rivals Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia.

The 140-pound fighters went face-to-face for more pre-fight promotion ahead of their headline event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

But Haney put hands on Garcia after the Californian boxer seemingly attempted to provoke him by screaming in his face.

Security then intervened to separate the boxers before the confrontation escalated any further.

Haney vs Garcia Is The Weekend's Big Bout

Las Vegas boxer Haney can add another name to his impressive resume with a win

Out of all the mid-20s boxers, it is Haney who is building one of the most impressive resumes having already fought, and beaten, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jorge Linares, Joseph Diaz, George Kambosos Jr. (twice), Vasiliy Lomachenko, and Regis Prograis.

Haney currently holds a pro boxing record of 31 wins (15 knockouts) and remains unbeaten, having won all of the major titles at the same time at lightweight, before winning the WBC title at super lightweight, too.

On Saturday, on DAZN pay-per-view, Haney defends that championship for the first time when he enters the ring against Garcia — a fighter renowned for his speed, power, and popularity.

Garcia has been in big fights before, but once came unstuck on the grandest of stages when Gervonta 'Tank' Davis knocked him out in the seventh round, last year.

Garcia rebounded with a win over Oscar Duarte in his very next fight, back in December, but will be hoping he can score a surprise win over Haney on his return to the box office.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia have a combined 35 knockouts between them.

Haney Vows to 'Annihilate' Garcia

Saturday's fight should be an explosive affair

Speaking to Fight Hub TV and other reporters shortly after Tuesday's shove, Haney vowed to "annihilate" Garcia when they come to blows Saturday.

"He's a clown, he's a fraud, and he's not the real thing," Haney said, blasting Garcia's abilities.

"I feel stronger, faster, better," he added.

In a statement sent to GIVEMESPORT last week, Garcia said he's ready to inflict a first defeat onto Haney.

"I'm feeling good," said Garcia.

"I know I am training hard. I am feeling great, looking good in the gym, people just need to look at the facts. I don't regret anything I said or did in the lead up to this fight. I'm just ready to [win] on April 20."

