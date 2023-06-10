Teofimo Lopez has a huge fight against Josh Taylor tonight, but a dramatic TV interview has threatened to overshadow it.

The American star will return to the ring tonight against world champion Taylor who will travel over from Scotland to Las Vegas to defend his belt.

Lopez has moved up in weight since his famous win over Vasyl Lomachenko which was then followed by a first career loss to George Kambosos Jr.

Similarly, Taylor will be hoping for a big performance after a controversial points win over Jack Catterall, which has seen him out of action for over a year.

Despite the build-up focusing on a bitter rivalry with Lopez, some extremely brash comments have threatened to take the spotlight away from the ring.

'The Takeover' sparked widespread controversy after airing his contentious views which accused promoter ESPN with racial bias.

"So I don't sugarcoat s***," he said in an interview with Punsh Drunk Boxing. "All these motherf***ers d***ride and suck d***, sorry for my language but that is the problem, I don't ride off that.'

"Just to put it more on this fight, this is my last fight on ESPN. This is why this fight means everything. If they want the black fighters, they can keep them."

Teofimo Lopez Sr, Lopez's father, came out in defence of his son's comments despite the negative reception from fans and other fighters in the sport.

Teofimo Lopez's fiery interview

Now another interview with Lopez and his father in the background has sparked further concern.

The pair exchanged in a wild verbal argument in front of ESPN presenter: Jr said: "Keep this on record!"

Sr replied: “Off the record!”

"No,” the son insists, “it’s not off the record. Keep this on the record.”

“They’re going to destroy us!” Sr advised his son.

Jr then ended the debate before sitting back down for the interview: “Then let it be. What are you scared of? – We talked about it before we came here."

A fan wrote with a caption to the leaked interview: “Unless they are playing 12D chess, the kid needs to be checking into therapy tomorrow, not fighting.”

Other fans showed concern with one writing: "Yea dude got too many problems right now.

Another agreed: "Seriously puddled this guy, its a shame."

One fan also blamed Lopez Sr adding: "Both completely off there head."

A fan concluded: "This dude just has problems and removing his father is not the answer." And another agreed: "This is extremely concerning."