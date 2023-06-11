Teofimo Lopez was back in dazzling form and even landed a one-of-a-kind leaping punch against Josh Taylor.

The pair met at the Hulu Theater in New York's Madison Square Garden, with 'The Takeover' looking to retain his title against Scottish star Taylor.

And the 'Tartan Tornado' suffered the first official loss of his career, despite the overwhelming majority suggesting he was defeated by Jack Catterall last year despite the contentious scorecards.

But Lopez did it in style and even performed what could become a WWE-style signature move.

Teofimo Lopez's jumping punch

Lopez sparked concern throughout the week for his behaviour outside the ring, but he really turned on the style inside the squared circle.

And it was the middle rounds where he had his highest amount of success, as he really turned up the heat on the clearly rusty challenger.

But during his dominance, Lopez drew a gasp of admiration from the crowd after jumping off the ground to land a powerful single shot flush on the chin of Taylor.

It was a sharp left hand which saw his momentum sadly also carry into the challenger before a clinch was broken up by the referee.

The 'Tartan Tornado' went on the retreat following the shot, and he just did not do enough on the night to prevent his first recorded career defeat.

There were many factors going into the fight that didn't help the Briton, including ring rust generated from his absence in the ring after a failed Catterall rematch stalled his activity.

Teofimo Lopez could retire after Josh Taylor win

Lopez has now set up some huge potential clashes in the weight category including against Gervonta Davis if he chooses to step up, or even undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

However, in a shocking turn of events following the final bell the champion, who is just 25-years-old, claimed he may now look to hang up his gloves after his latest feat.

"Retirement man, I'm kind of tired," he responded in the post-fight press conference when asked what is next for his boxing career.

"I'm not getting paid enough. $1million? Get the f*** out of here. Yeah man, I need to take a break, I'm tired of everybody bullying me.

"I'm young, I'm a kid too at heart. "I think you all need to go after the Devin Haneys, the Shakur Stevensons and the Tyson Furys."

Lopez has already had a glowing time as a professional with his career highlight coming by beating Vasyl Lomachenko.

After concerns for his mental health this week, it may be a while before the rising star makes a decision regarding his next move.