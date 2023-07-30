Terence Crawford dropped Errol Spence Jr three times in a superb stoppage win to become undisputed welterweight champion.

Spence and Crawford were finally meeting in a long-awaited showdown after several years of trash-talking in bitter rivalry, with undefeated records and the undisputed welterweight crown on the line.

It really had a big fight feeling in Las Vegas, with fans eager to know who would come out on top in a true 50/50 encounter, with the fighters still both competing well within the prime of their careers.

What else happened on the night?

It was a busy card that took place before the huge main event between Spence and Crawford, with veteran Nonito Donaire challenging for the WBC bantamweight title.

He came up against Alexandro Santiago, but ultimately came up short losing by unanimous decision to leave his boxing future in doubt.

The legendary fighter had promised to add the belt to his collection and look to pursue the undisputed crown, but after losing in his opportunity age 40 it remains unclear if he will decide to hang up his gloves.

In the night's co-main event, Isaac Cruz fought to a lacklustre points win over Giovanni Cabrera who looked better in the middle rounds but fatigued and was unable to light up the arena.

Terence Crawford seizes early advantage

It was an electric atmosphere at the T-Mobile Arena, with two epic ring walks sparking the fans into life including Crawford who was walked to the squared circle by legendary rapper Eminem.

It was a close and cagey opening round, with Crawford coming in as a southpaw and looking to impose his switch-hitting style early on. Neither fighter conceded centre ring in the opener, with 'Bud' perhaps typically taking his slower start to the fight.

A better second for Crawford who landed a superb left hand in the round and began to feel his way into proceedings, and it paid off as he dropped his rival with a right hand with 20 seconds left.

WATCH: Terence Crawford drops Errol Spence with huge shot

Damage already appeared on the face of Spence in the fourth, as his rival continued to have success with some crisp left hands, before unloading again.

It was a sensational display so far from 'Bud' who was clinical, fast and accurate, and it was just proving too much for Spence going towards the halfway point.

Terence Crawford's domination continued

Blood began to pour from the face of Spence in the sixth despite his resillience, but Crawford continue to control the pace with crisp counter-punching.

Down Spence went again in the seventh as we went beyond the halfway point, as he really struggled on his feet with his rival countering off the ropes despite landing a good left hand.

He piled on the pressure as Spence looked to be on his last legs, but again managed to claw his way back in and show real heart despite regularly being caught with flush punches.

WATCH: Terence Crawford's huge right hook for third knockdown

Spence goes down again for a third time on the bell with a booming right hook which saw the referee count, but he somehow continued into the eighth.

Somehow he continues to stay upright and trade, despite looking extremely wobbly on the feet and the onslaught continued in the ninth.

The fight was then stopped in the ninth, with Crawford's unloading shots proving too much for his rival who went down in brave defeat.