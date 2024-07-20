Highlights Boxer Terence Crawford found himself getting physical on Friday Night SmackDown, helping out WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the process.

After handing the champion a steel chair earlier in the night, 'Bud' decided to get in the ring himself and got physical with Austin Theory.

Crawford 'knocked out' the WWE Superstar, much to the delight of the fans in attendance.

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes got a surprise helping hand on Friday Night SmackDown from none other than boxing superstar Terence Crawford. This past week, SmackDown emanated from Omaha, Nebraska, and cameras spotted Crawford in the front row. Rhodes fist-bumped the 36-year-old before he himself decided to enter the ring to address the actions of Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline.

However, just as Rhodes was about to speak, the tension in the arena escalated as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller dramatically interrupted. The trash-talking duo didn't hold back, provoking and challenging The American Nightmare. However, Rhodes was not one to back down, and he promptly challenged Theory and Waller. But the odds were against him, and he sprawled outside the ring. Luckily, Crawford came prepared and promptly handed Rhodes a steel chair, allowing the WWE Champion to even the odds a little.

The fans in the arena cheered their fellow Nebraskan when he helped Rhodes, and his help sent Theory and Waller back to the locker room, but that was not the end of Crawford's night, in fact, it was only the beginning.

Related Vince McMahon's Office Checklist for WWE Events Back in 2007 Vince McMahon's apparent office checklist from WWE events back in 2007 has emerged on Reddit, provided by a former timekeeper for the company.

The 36-year-old would then find himself in the crosshairs of Theory and Waller later on in the night. The trio stood in the ring, and Waller barked at Crawford: "Look at me when I'm talking to you. If you take one more step, my boy Austin Theory will knock you out."

Backed by Waller, Theory closed in on the professional boxer, only to be met by a huge right hand. Theory hit the canvas while Waller jumped out of the ring. Crawford then took the acclaim of his hometown crowd.

Terence Crawford's Next Fight

Crawford is back in action for real this August. The former two-weight world champion will make his junior middleweight debut against WBA champion Israil Madrimov. Los Angeles' BMO Stadium will host Crawford's in-ring return. On that same day, WWE will present their SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The modern-day legend owns a perfect, unblemished 40-0 record, but this upcoming bout might be the toughest test of his career, and he is undoubtedly aware of this. 'Bud' has drafted in former light heavyweight megastar Andre Ward for some sparring sessions and coaching tips.

"Today, I get some rounds with one of the GOATs. Iron sharpens iron." While recent rumours have linked Crawford with a potential mega-fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, the former welterweight champion is not overlooking Madrimov.

After almost 12 months out of the spotlight, Crawford is back. The WWE appearance was undoubtedly a positive for him and his fans, and it certainly left Austin Theory and Grayson Waller with a bitter taste in their mouths. Now, he can fix his eyes on making more sporting history when he enters the ring against Madrimov.