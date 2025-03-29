The pound-for-pound debate has been one which has been a main topic of conversation in the sport of boxing for many years, and right now, the debate is as wide open as it has ever been.

Boxing is in its healthiest position right now in terms of the quality of match-ups and fighters, and such success has opened the door for many elite fighters such as Oleksandr Usyk, Terence Crawford, Naoya Inoue, and Artur Beterbiev to get close to, or even achieve, undisputed status, which makes the decision to crown a pound-for-pound number one incredibly difficult.

Crawford, who, as mentioned, is a fighter who many class as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now, recently appeared on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast and was quizzed on which fighters make it onto his current pound-for-pound list. 'Bud' showed appreciation for some top fighters and managed to narrow down his pound-for-pound list to five names.

Terence Crawford

Professional boxing record (as of 29/03/25): 41-0

Terence Crawford has never been too shy to praise his own abilities inside the squared circle, and this is shown once again as he has named himself in his current pound-for-pound list. 'Bud' including himself may come across as arrogant to some, but he has the skills and legacy to back it up.

The 37-year-old dominated the welterweight division for almost a decade and seven months ago decided to finally take the leap up to light middleweight, and in his debut, he defeated the tough and skilled Israil Madrimov to win the WBA and WBO light middleweight titles. Crawford having instant success against elite competition in multiple divisions shows exactly why he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters alive today.

