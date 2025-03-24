Terence Crawford's boxing career could end this year, according to his long-time coach Brian 'BoMac' MacIntyre, as he may well retire forever following a long-anticipated legacy fight against fellow pound-for-pound staple Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas, later this year.

A champion across multiple weight classes, Crawford has been widely touted as one of the sport's most gifted and technical fighters, and enhanced his standing in the sport when he completely demolished career rival Errol Spence Jr at an event GIVEMESPORT attended live in 2023.

Canelo, like Crawford, is a champion of many weight classes, a former pound-for-pound No.1, and, since signing a multi-year deal with boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh, a tent-pole event involving Crawford appears to be that much closer to becoming a reality. But, per BoMac, it could be the last fight of his career.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford's professional boxing records (as of 24/03/25) Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford Fights 66 41 Wins 62 41 Losses 2 0 Draws 2 0

Canelo Fight May be Terence Crawford's Last

The 38-year-old could retire forever later this year, according to his coach