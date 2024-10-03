Terence Crawford has revealed talks he held with UFC superstar Conor McGregor over a two-fight deal that would see the combat sports superstars compete both in boxing, and in MMA. However, 'Bud' Crawford — one of the top fighters in boxing — rejected 'Notorious'; seemingly because he is focused on fighting only one man.

The veteran boxer scored one of the biggest wins in the modern boxing era in 2023 when he thrashed Errol Spence Jr. in a welterweight classic GIVEMESPORT attended in Las Vegas. Since then, he lost a little momentum by failing to return to the ring straight away before fighting Israil Madrimov at another fight GIVEMESPORT attended August 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Now, the world awaits who Crawford will fight next. One guy out of the equation is McGregor.

Conor McGregor Suggested Two-Fight Deal to Terence Crawford

They'd box for one fight, before a rematch using mixed martial arts rules

In a Duelbits interview late-September, McGregor said he had discussions with Crawford about a boxing fight — the second of his career, having taken Floyd Mayweather Jr 10 rounds before getting stopped on his feet in one of the best-selling pay-per-view shows of all time.

Because of the riches involved in his sole boxing venture to date, it is no surprise to hear McGregor talk about taking on a second fight in that sport. What was surprising, perhaps, was his desire to fight one of the very best fighters in that sport today.

McGregor talked about the possibility of a two-fight deal in the Duelbits interview, but claimed that Crawford shot the proposition down. "I don't fancy taking a kick off Conor McGregor," McGregor himself quoted Crawford to have said.

Terence Crawford's best ever wins Result Year Weight class Israil Madrimov Decision win 2024 Super welterweight Errol Spence Jr 9th round TKO 2023 Welterweight Shawn Porter 10th round TKO 2021 Welterweight Kell Brook 4th round TKO 2020 Welterweight Ricky Burns Decision win 2014 Lightweight

'Bud' Crawford Leaks Conversation he Had With McGregor

Terence told Conor he'd never get in the Octagon with him

Speaking to Bernie Tha Boxer on a YouTube live stream, Crawford shared more about his talks with McGregor.

"I told Conor to himself; I said, 'Hell naw'," Crawford said of his fight rejection.

"They called me, they offered me the fight. Me and Conor got on the phone; we started politicking, you know, trying to figure something out."

"I just told him, ‘Man, I’m not getting in no f****** Octagon with you so you can be kicking me and elbowing me and s***.' And so, he gets to laughing and s***. He's like, 'Man, I respect that because you respect my sport just like I respect your sport, and you understand that if you get in the Octagon with me, you’re going to be at a disadvantage. Just like if I get in the boxing ring with you, I’m going to be at a disadvantage'."

That's when McGregor apparently tried to lure Crawford into the deal by talking about how much wealthier they could both become.

"He was like, 'But we’ll make a sh*t ton of money'!"

"I said, 'Yeah, sometimes it ain’t about the money.' I can make money, but you ain’t about to be kicking me, dude. Them kicks and elbows, that s*** ain’t no joke."

Crawford may feel confident rejecting McGregor because he has been focused on a different super-fight. Though Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has spurned his advances, Crawford is apparently still eager to take on Canelo. It remains unclear if the Mexican boxer will ever fight him, though.