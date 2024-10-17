The seed for the biggest event combat sport can produce has been sown as Terence Crawford, one of the baddest fighters in boxing, sent a direct message to UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

The fighters are in completely different periods of their pro careers. As though Crawford is on a high with an all-time welterweight thrashing over Errol Spence Jr in 2023 preceding a comfortable super welterweight win over Israil Madrimov, this year, McGregor has not fought since suffering a broken leg in the latest installment of his three-fight rivalry with Dustin Poirier, in 2021. Regardless, because of their name-value in their respective fighting disciplines, it could prove to be a monster at both the gate, and the box office.

Crawford has seemingly been laser-focused on super-fights only. Two weight classes separate 'Bud' from Saul Alvarez but the American appeared willing to box the unified super middleweight ruler 'Canelo'. Alvarez, thus far, seems uninterested in the fight, recently mentioning a prospective rematch with Dmitry Bivol, instead. This left Crawford to consider a verbal two-fight deal from McGregor.

Terence Crawford Wants in

Elite American boxer sent a message to Conor McGregor

The video Crawford sent McGregor this week followed the Irishman's public two-fight proposal: one fight in boxing, and one using mixed martial arts rules. It is not as absurd as it once may appear as Crawford is a natural combat athlete, with a background in various disciplines — notably wrestling.

"We're here working," Crawford said at the start of his 21-second social media clip, which you can watch below.

Appearing sweaty and in a wrestling gym rather than a boxing ring, Crawford continued: "We're back on the mat. Back on the mat."

"Hey, Conor! We're back on the mat. Stay tuned, baby. Stay tuned. We're working."

Watch it here:

TALE OF THE TAPE TERENCE CRAWFORD CONOR MCGREGOR AGE 37 36 HEIGHT 5-foot-8 5-foot-9 WEIGHT 154 pounds 170 pounds SPORT Boxing MMA RECORD 41-0-0 (31 KOs) 22-6-0 (19 KOs and 2 Subs)

It Was Not Long Before Conor McGregor Responded

UFC star turned to combat sports financier Turki Alalshikh to help organize the mega event

It was not long before McGregor responded, and called on the boxing financier Turki Alalshikh to help organize the fight.

"Is this you accepting the fights now, my brother Terence. MMA is Saudi for Riyadh Season then by a boxing bout. Tremendous, Terence."

"Well done. I accept! Turki Alalshikh, it's on baby … I will show. "

Alalshikh has been critical to the continued surge of elite heavyweight action in boxing, struck a sponsorship agreement with two major US boxing promoters in Top Rank and Golden Boy Promotions, and also sponsored the UFC's massive event at The Sphere in Las Vegas. UFC boss Dana White told GIVEMESPORT before that we should expect greater synergy between himself and Alalshikh.

With both fighters enthusiastic about striking a bout agreement, it may just be a matter of where, when, and how. And Alalshikh could help because of his relationships with Crawford, and White.