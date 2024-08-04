Highlights The punch stats for Terence Crawford's showdown with Israil Madrimov show that the pair could barely be separated.

Crawford defeated Madrimov via unanimous decision at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The punch stats have shown that it might not have been as one-sided as the scorecards would suggest.

The punch stats for Terence Crawford's showdown with Israil Madrimov show that the pair could barely be separated. 'Bud' went on to win the contest via unanimous decision on Saturday night at the BMO Stadium with the scorecards reading 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 in his favour.

The win in Los Angeles meant that Crawford picked up the WBA super welterweight title. Following the win, the American joined an elite club of four-weight world champions after his success at lightweight, super lightweight and welterweight.

Speaking after the fight, Crawford said: "Israil was a tough competitor. I knew he was gonna be tough. "He's real strong, he's durable, he took a lot of good shots.

"He had fast feet and good rhythm. He was very disciplined and he fought a good fight. I was being patient. I didn't want to rush in because that's how I got caught a couple of times."

The Punch Stats Prove Just How Close it was

Eddie Hearn was left shocked by the scorecards

Madrimov stayed competitive throughout the fight and had plenty of success against 'Bud' - whose desire to go up another level and go for the finish looked dampened by the brutal shots coming back at him.

The Uzbek's attacks came in bunches and there were close rounds, with many scoring the fight potentially going back to take a closer look at the contest in the next few days.

Members of the boxing community were split in the aftermath of the contest and the CompuBox punch stats reveal just how close the fight was.

In 11 out of the 12 rounds, both men were separated by four punches or less, while the pair landed the same amount of strikes in round 10.

Crawford threw 158 more punches than Madrimov over the distance, however, that only translated to him landing 11 more punches at 95 to 84.

The American's jab was on point throughout the contest and found a home for it 21 more times at 40 to 19, but was outworked by 10 when it came to power punches at 55 to 65.

In total, Crawford landed more punches than Madrimov in 7 of the 12 rounds - which justifies the two scorecards of 115-113.

His win ended a run of 11 straight stoppage victories, and 'Bud' was quick to praise Madrimov post-fight. However, the latter believed he did enough to win and that he would like a rematch before his promoter, Eddie Hearn, was interviewed and didn’t hold back on his view of the scorecards.

“It’s a waste of time. It’s not a 116-112 fight," said Hearn. "Madrimov was in the fight. He’s coming in to the fight as the champion, but because he’s fighting Terence Crawford he doesn’t get a shake. All of the effective punched were coming from Israil Madrimov. Crawford had a good flurry in I think the last or tenth round.

"It was a super close fight. I believe when you come into that ring as champion [he] has to take the belt off that champion. Terence Crawford didn’t do that. I love him, he’s brilliant, but, for me, [Israil] deserves to be champion tonight. And when you hear the scorecards it’s like a why do you bother, kind of thing? You lost by four rounds on two scorecards.

"I was sitting in the corner, they were so quiet the whole fight. The twelfth round – ‘we need this!’ They knew this fight was on a knife edge, and you get absolutely zero respect from the judges because it’s Terence Crawford … It feels like a waste of time when you lose 116-112, it’s like they’re already filled out before. Everyone knows, they were coming up

Turki Alalshikh Pushing For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

It's the fight many want to see

His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, will now be itching to make the super fight between Crawford and Canelo Alvarez, as long as the Mexican gets through Edgar Berlanga in September.

However, if that fight can't be made, Alalshikh insists Vergil Ortiz is the backup option. "As I told ESPN before I gave him [Canelo] the offer if he is smart he will accept it," Alalshikh told DAZN before Saturday night's main event. "But if he doesn't, I want Ortiz. Yeah, if they accept they want to see this fight."