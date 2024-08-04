Highlights Terence Crawford is now a four-weight world champion.

The American's victory over Israil Madrimov wasn't without controversy, though.

Crawford needed a late surge to win the fight on the judges' scorecards.

Terence Crawford became a four-weight world champion on Saturday evening after defeating Israil Madrimov via unanimous decision to win the WBA Super Welterweight Championship. This win saw the Nebraska native add to his previously won world titles at lightweight, light welterweight and welterweight.

Crawford's victory, which extended his unbeaten record to an impressive 41-0, was not without its challenges. The match was fierce, with many rounds closely contested as Madrimov, a worthy opponent, demonstrated his skill and determination against one of the pound-for-pound best in the sport.

Madrimov's promoter, Eddie Hearn, felt that his man had done enough to get the verdict and launched a brutal rant against the judging. "It was a super close fight I believe you have to come in and take that belt of the champion, Terence Crawford didn't do that and I love him he is brilliant," said Hearn, via DAZN.

A Strong Finish From Crawford was Just Enough to Secure Victory on the Scorecards

Madrimov came within just a round of bagging a draw

Hearn was so upset by the judging that he took to social media to share a photo of the cards, together with a pair of emojis signifying how sick he felt after hearing the result. The 116-112 card in Crawford's favour by judge Fernando Villarreal had especially riled Hearn up. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Benoit Roussell both scored the contest 115-113 to the challenger, Crawford.

"They knew this fight was on a knife edge and you get absolutely zero respect from the judges because it is Terence Crawford," Hearn argued. "He's an amazing fighter, it was a very close fight but as champion, [Madrimov] deserved more respect on those scorecards.

"That was a fight that could have gone either way and it feels like a waste of time when you lose 116-112, it's like they are already filled out before. I was sitting in the corner, they [Crawford's corner] were so quiet all fight. They knew: 'The twelfth round, we need this."

'Bud' did need a late surge to turn the fight around - and he got it on two of the judges' cards. Villarreal awarded each of the last four rounds to Crawford, while Steve Weisfeld gave Crawford the nod in three of the last four rounds.

Following the fight, Crawford praised his opponent: "Israil was a tough competitor. I knew he was going to be tough. He's really strong; he's durable. He took a lot of good shots, and he took me to the final bell. He had fast feet and a good rhythm upstairs. He was waiting to counter me just like I was trying to counter him. He was disciplined. He didn't come in throwing wild shots like I intended him to, and he fought a good fight."

Madrimov praised his efforts and alluded to more to come in a rematch. "I was holding myself back a lot, too, so I can do more in the rematch. I fought the best pound-for-pound tonight."

With Crawford potentially eyeing up a mega-fight with Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, it remains to be seen if Madrimov will ever be granted that rematch. Shortly after the post-fight press conference, Hearn took to social media again to send a message to Crawford regarding the events of the evening.

"Congrats Bud..felt we won a close fight, especially as Champion. Zero respect on the scorecards!"