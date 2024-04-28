Highlights Terique Owens, son of Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

Terrell Owens is impressed with Terique's growth and physical attributes, like his 4.51 40-yard dash time.

Terique needs to show rapid improvement to succeed like his famous father in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers are giving great genes a tryout by signing Terique Owens as an undrafted free agent, according to multiple outlets. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, Terique initially caught the eye of his father's first franchise during a pro day at the University of Missouri. From there, the 49ers invited Terique to a local pro day, where he likely earned his training camp bid.

Terrell was drafted with the 89th pick in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft after piling up huge numbers at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. We’ll see if Terique can stick with the organization that shaped the man of “get your popcorn ready” come fall.

49ers give another Owens a chance to prove himself

Unlike his father, the younger Owens came into football late after, but a proud Terrell was impressed with his son’s growth. As he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco:

He’s a late bloomer. Obviously, he has the physical attributes for a receiver. For him, it’s all about reps; it’s all about experience. I think once he gets on a roster, that’s where he’ll be able to improve and enhance his skillset. He just needs to get his foot in the door. Just to see where he is now, the progression that he's made even within just the end of last year, the last few games he had at Missouri State to where we are today, he's made leaps and bounds as far as becoming a really good receiver.

Terique reportedly ran a 4.51 40-yard dash, posted a vertical of 38.5 inches, and a broad jump of 10’4”. He’s also got above average size at 6′3″ 201 lbs, assuming he can put on some weight. Terrell rightly pointed out that his kid is faster than him, “He’s definitely faster than I was at that age,” who ran a pre-draft 4.63.

After starting at Contra Costa College, Terique transferred to Florida Atlantic before landing at Missouri State. In his final year in college, he grabbed 28 passes for 528 yards with four touchdowns in 10 games.

Terique Owens' 2023 Stats Stat Owens Games Played 10 Receptions 28 Receiving Yards 528 TDs 4 Longest Reception 46

Can he show the rapid improvement necessary to stick with a team like his old man? There’s plenty of precedent with successful football families. From the Mannings to the Longs, with McCaffreys and Hasselbecks thrown in, the NFL is full of genetic lineage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens played only 21 regular-season games together, yet Owens caught more TDs from McNabb than any other wide receiver in the quarterback's 11 years in Philly.

On a 49ers roster absolutely loaded at wide receiver, Terique’s chances look slim, but that doesn’t mean he can’t find a landing spot elsewhere if he impresses in training camp.

