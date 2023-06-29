Terrell Owens’ celebrations on the star of the Dallas Cowboys' old Texas Stadium will always go down as a classic moment in NFL history.

When you think of Terrell Owens, there are a lot of things that can come to mind straight away. Using a bit of recency bias, you can think of the fact that he failed to show up to his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a feud that had gone on between him and the voters, the only NFL player ever to skip his enshrinement.

Perhaps it’s his famous ‘that’s my quarterback’ defense of then Dallas Cowboys Tony Romo during his days there, or when he decided to work out in his driveway when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles, much to the delight of the reporters that were there to cover it.

Or, if you’re a little less cynical, you can perhaps focus on what an incredible player he was. 16,685 receiving yards across the regular season and the playoffs, a further 158 touchdowns and some of the most incredible catches and moments in NFL history, plays that got him, quite righty, into the Hall of Fame in the first place.

Honestly, there are so many T.O moments, that it would take us hours to list them all off, such was the impact that he had, so we’ll just try and focus on one for now, the one we think of first, and arguably one of the greatest moments in NFL history.

Terrell Owens the troublemaker

As the above list will demonstrate, Owens was no stranger to making himself the centre of attention during his playing days, and having been in the league for four years already, everyone already knew his name because of his performance for the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs a few years earlier.

But if you still didn’t know who Owens was then, you certainly did when the 49ers travelled to take on the Cowboys in 2000. He scored one touchdown and immediately ran to the middle of the field to celebrate right in the middle of the Cowboys’ star. The Cowboys were caught slightly unaware of Owens’ actions, so couldn’t really do anything about it.

But when he did it a second time later in the game, they knew exactly what to do, as George Teague absolutely laid Owens out in retaliation.

Video: Terrell Owens’ ticks off the wrong people with his celebration:

Teague was ejected from the game, and Owens suspended by the team for a week for his shenanigans, so he didn’t exactly get off scot-free, but it gave us a little taste of what we could expect from what was a memorable career.