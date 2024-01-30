Highlights Miami Heat acquired Terry Rozier III to bolster their guard rotation and be more competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Rozier is considered an upgrade over Kyle Lowry due to his age, two-way abilities and playmaking skills.

He has already shown his fit in Spoelstra's offensive scheme, leading the team in passing distribution and assist points created.

The Miami Heat finally brought in a point-guard to bolster their rotation as they seek to return to the NBA Finals for a second consecutive season.

After acquiring Terry Rozier III, NBA insider Mark Medina believes that the 29-year-old veteran will ‘fit in perfectly’ in the Heat’s rotation, and with his two-way abilities, he provides Miami with a new dimension that can help them as they aim to keep up with their Eastern Conference rivals.

Scary Terry has arrived in South Beach

The Heat have finally found their starting point-guard

After reaching the NBA Finals last season, albeit surprisingly, as the Eastern Conference representative, much of the off-season saw the Heat associated with a plethora of star point-guards as they were deemed to have a weak guard rotation that needed to be strengthened if they were to build on last year’s historic season.

While both Bradley Beal, who ended up being traded to the Phoenix Suns, and Damian Lillard, who winded up with the Milwaukee Bucks during the summer, had each expressed interest in joining Erik Spoelstra’s entourage in Miami, with Lillard wanting more to force his way there, the Heat chose not to pull the trigger on either deal, instead opting to retain their depth which would have been decimated in a potential deal for either All-Star.

Miami Heat - 2023-24 New Guard Rotation Player Years of Experience Terry Rozier 9 Tyler Herro 5 Caleb Martin 5 Josh Richardson 8 Dru Smith 2 R.J. Hampton 4

But, halfway through the season, the Heat ultimately decided to explore the open market for a guard who could bolster their rotation and fulfill their positional needs.

As such, they decided to engage in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for their standout veteran, Terry Rozier III, in exchange for 37-year-old Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick.

Rozier III has since taken over the starting reins from Tyler Herro, who doesn’t naturally operate as a point-guard, which has also seen Caleb Martin shift back to his normal bench role.

Rozier will ‘fit in perfectly’ with Heat Culture

Medina argues that Rozier is a clear upgrade to the Heat’s current guard options due to him still being in his prime, and his ability to create plays on both ends of the ball.

The journalist also goes onto argue that the Heat organization knew that they didn’t have enough personnel to repeat their historic Finals run last season, and they needed to make an upgrade at the point in an attempt to help bolster their squad enough to be able to at least compete with the Eastern Conference frontrunners.

“It was a no-brainer move. He's going to fit in perfectly, and he's a clear upgrade on Kyle Lowry simply because he is 37-years-old. No disrespect to him, it's just that he's not the same player that he was in his prime. Rozier is still in his prime. He’s a great combo guard, he can create on and off the ball, and he’s as a great defender. And, this was Miami's admission, that as much as they lean into Heat Culture and making the best out of a handful of good players in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, and leaning on underrated gems, so to speak, they knew that this is not enough to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference.”

Rozier brings upgraded playmaking

2023-24 Stats: 21.9 PPG, 3.9 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.1 STL

Having only been with the Heat for a week, Rozier has participated in only four outings for his new team. However, albeit a small sample size, he is already showing that he is a great fit in Spoelstra’s offensive scheme, and his move has been argued as being indicative of the Heat's intent to attempt to run it back to the Finals again.

Terry Rozier - 2023-24 Passing Statistics Category Stat Passes made 59.9 Assists 6.4 Potential assists 10.4 Assist points created 16.2 Assist to pass % 10.6 Stats as of Jan. 30, 2024

Averaging 4.5 assists, he already leads the Heat in passing distribution, which, in-turn, has led to 12.0 assist points created, tied for most on the team with Jimmy Butler. Similarly, he has averaged 8.0 potential assists per game, the second-most on the team, again to Butler.

However, in his time with Charlotte this season, he has shown he is capable of facilitating his teammates even more, having dished out an average of 6.6 assists, second to only LaMelo Ball, which, in-turn, led to an average of 16.7 points per game.

Rozier is arguably one of the most ball-dominant players in the league, and this is demonstrated by his touches, where he ranks ninth-overall in the league for touches, averaging 83.7 per game, while his 7.2 minutes average time of possession also ranks ninth-highest in the league this season.

Despite amounting so many touches, he doesn’t tend to hold on to the ball for as long as other players in the league, averaging only 4.92 seconds per touch, 20th overall in the league.

Per the NBA, Rozier is also considered as one of the league’s most consistent players in the league, as demonstrated by being one of only five players to have amassed 18-plus points, 3.5-plus rebounds, 3.5-plus assists and over a steal per game in the previous five seasons.

He is the only player on that list who doesn’t have an All-Star selection to his name, with Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Donovan Mitchell and De’Aaron Fox the only other players to achieve the same feat.

With his playmaking ability, combined with his consistent scoring output, the Miami Heat have undoubtedly strengthened one of their weakest positional areas, with Rozier considered a huge upgrade over a declining Lowry.

The Heat will surely be hoping that his addition to the squad can help them make some headway in a competitive Eastern Conference landscape, with their, albeit ambitious, goal of getting back to the NBA Finals having now been somewhat boosted by his arrival in South Beach.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.