Everton are finding it difficult to complete a deal to sign Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto, so they are now eyeing an alternative at Goodison Park, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Attracting the level of player the Toffees need certainly won't be easy this summer considering their back-to-back relegation battles.

Everton transfer news - Latest

Scoring goals was a major issue for Everton last season, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers finding the back of the net fewer times than the Merseyside club, as per Sky Sports.

Keeping Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit was a struggle throughout the campaign, and the signing of Neal Maupay last summer didn't have the desired impact.

One player Sean Dyche and his recruitment team have their eye on to improve their attack is Leeds youngster Gnonto.

As per the MailOnline, Everton have seen a £15m bid rejected for the Italy international, with Leeds desperate to keep hold of him heading into the new season.

As previously mentioned, it's difficult for Everton to convince some of their targets to make the move to Goodison Park, considering their performances over the last few years.

The Toffees have been involved in relegation battles for the last two campaigns, making them a fairly unattractive prospect for any players.

What has Crook said about Everton?

Crook has suggested that Everton may struggle to sign Gnonto during the summer transfer window, with the former FC Zurich forward considering staying in the Championship rather than moving to Merseyside.

The talkSPORT reporter adds that Everton are now eyeing a move for Tete, who was described as 'outstanding' by former Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Well I was told last week that his advisors don't necessarily think this is the best move for him at this time. If no other offers came in, they'd be leaning towards doing a year in the Championship.

"I think he still has raw potential, and they feel that he can go to the Championship and improve his numbers in terms of goals and assists, and then he might have bigger options than Everton come January.

"At the moment, I think that's a difficult deal for Everton to do. The other player that's been mentioned to me as an alternative is Tete, who spent last season on loan at Leicester City.

"He will be looking to leave Shakhtar again because of the situation in Ukraine."

What's next for Everton?

According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Tete's contract at Shakhtar Donetsk has now been terminated, meaning Everton could secure him on a free transfer.

Considering their financial struggles, this could be a smart move for the Premier League side.

Another player Everton are hoping to secure before the window slams shut is Sporting CP forward Youssef Chermiti, with the two clubs agreeing a deal in principle, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are one of the clubs interested in Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, so there appears to be a few options for the club this window.