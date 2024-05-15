Highlights Liverpool are eyeing a £52m move for Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners, a player Arne Slot knows well from their time at AZ Alkmaar.

Koopmeiners may bring the goalscoring threat Liverpool need, having scored 21 goals in 58 games under Slot.

The Reds are planning summer reinforcements, with Koopmeiners seen as a potential bargain signing for £52m.

Liverpool are preparing for a new era under Arne Slot, who looks set to take over from Jurgen Klopp, and the Reds are likely to back him in the summer transfer window. Reports from Italy have now suggested that the Reds could look to make a move to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The Merseyside club have been working behind the scenes to try and find the right replacement for Klopp, who decided earlier in the season to announce he would leave in the summer. A fee has now been agreed with Feneyoord for manager Slot to enter the hot seat at the end of the campaign.

Although the Reds underwent a midfield rebuild in the previous summer transfer window, we could see Liverpool strengthen in this area once again. Klopp's side fell short in the Premier League title race, so reinforcements may be necessary when the market opens later this year.

Liverpool Join the Race to Sign Koopmeiners

He could cost £52m this summer

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Liverpool are one of the sides who are now interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Koopmeiners, alongside Juventus. The report claims that the Serie A side could charge in the region of £52m, a fee the Reds would have no problem paying.

If Slot is confirmed as Liverpool manager, who is now looking increasingly likely, then it wouldn't be a surprise if he pushed to secure the signature of Koopmeiners as one of his first additions. The two worked together during their time at AZ Alkmaar, so he should have no problems adapting to the style of play of the manager.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Koopmeiners wants to leave Atalanta during the summer transfer window, and there is a strong chance he will move to the Premier League. The respected reporter also adds that Liverpool have had a look at him, suggesting that he would be 'one of the signings of the summer' and at a fee of £52m would be a 'bargain'.

Koopmeiners flourished under Slot previously, and he could be the goalscoring midfielder that Liverpool need if they want to compete for the Premier League title. Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, now the new manager is all but secured, will undoubtedly be focusing heavily on targets they will need to bring in this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Koopmeiners played 58 times under Arne Slot, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists.

Luis Diaz Could Push for Departure at Liverpool

A move to Barcelona could be a dream

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Diaz is likely to push for a departure from Liverpool when the summer transfer window opens later this year. It's understood that the Reds aren't open to offloading the Colombian winger, but Diaz does dream of a move to Barcelona.

The Spanish giants would need to pay a premium to prise him away from Anfield, especially with the 27-year-old having three years left on his current contract. The former Porto forward arrived for a fee of £49m in 2022, so you'd imagine Liverpool would be looking to make a healthy profit.

