Carlos Tevez ended the 2010/11 Premier League season with 20 goals and six assists in just 31 appearances for Manchester City, yet the Argentinian striker was far from happy.

Tevez had spent two years with rivals Manchester United prior to joining the Cityzens, and by the summer of 2011, he claimed to be fed up of the city. On a talk show in his native Argentina, Tevez said he would never return to Manchester, "not even for a vacation".

The striker went on to complain about the weather, and there being a distinct lack of things to do, which he found incredibly boring. Despite his evident desire to leave, he would end up remaining and winning the Premier League title the very next season. This is how it all played out,

Teves Vowed to Leave Man City

"I will not return to Manchester, not for a vacation"

As mentioned before, Teves was not at all happy in England. He made this clear in the summer of 2011, telling that aforementioned Argentinan talk show:

"There's nothing to do in Manchester. There's two restaurants and everything's small. It rains all the time. You can't go anywhere. There comes a moment where you say 'Where am I going to go with my family?' and you begin to feel bad. Of course, one trains, plays, does things, and when the family or friends come one feels bad and you can't take them to the movies because they don't understand anything. I will not return to Manchester, not for a vacation, not anything."

Tevez was incredibly unhappy and fed up of Manchester life. It appeared he was looking for a way out at any cost.

The striker had been subject to interest from both Corinthians, who had a bid rejected, and Inter Milan, but by the end of the transfer window, he remained a Man City player, much to the delight of his manager, Roberto Mancini. During the summer, the Italian manager said "a lot can happen in one month but if he stays I am happy", and he got his wish.

Tevez Stays at Man City

He helps deliver Premier League title

On 8th August 2011, Tevez returned to Man City training, where he trained alone for just 20 minutes before heading back home. He missed the opening game of the campaign against Swansea, before making his return away at Bolton the week after. Tevez went on to feature in two of the next three games, but then did not play again until 21 March after more disputes with the club, including being accused of refusing to come on in a game.

After eventually returning against Chelsea, Tevez went on to play in every game for the rest of the season, as Man City went on to win their first ever Premier League title in dramatic fashion. Scoring four goals in the final ten-game run-in, including a hat trick against Norwich, Tevez was a changed character from the one in the summer, and his three assists, alongside his goals, were pivotal in firing City to the title. The race for the league went down to the final day, with City needing to match Man United's result against Sunderland.

City were facing QPR at home, in what many expected would be a routine victory, but they found themselves 2-1 behind heading into the 90th minute. Man United had won their game, so City needed to find two goals in added time if they wanted to lift the title. Edin Dzeko headed home in the 92nd minute to level the score and set up a grandstand finish. Then, with 94 minutes on the clock, the ball fell to Mario Balotelli, Tevez's replacement in the 75th minute, and he rolled it through to Sergio Aguero, who lashed it home to win the title for City, and send the Etihad Stadium into ecstasy.

Tevez had a rollercoaster of a 2011/12 season. From being desperate to leave in the summer, to getting back in the team, only to then miss five months of action again, before playing in every game at the end of the season and lifting the title, the diminutive Argentinian would have been delighted he didn't get his way come the end of the season. Tevez remained at Man City for another season where he had 20 goal involvements in 34 league games. His spell in Manchester was somewhat mixed, but his quality and the regularity of his goals were constant. Although he may have upset many with his actions and his desperation to leave, his quality was never in question when he was to play.