Highlights The Houston Texans exceeded expectations by making it to the playoffs and have a bright future ahead.

Improving the rushing attack is crucial for the Texans' success in the playoffs next year.

Penalties hindered the Texans' chances against the Ravens and discipline is key for future success.

The Houston Texans' 2023-24 season was a resounding success.

Demeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and Co. certainly didn't want to bow out of their first foray into NFL postseason play with a 34-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round late Saturday afternoon, but merely making it to the game was an unexpected surprise. Houston had the AFC South's lowest preseason over/under win total and was nearly an 8-to-1 bet to make the playoffs.

Houston Texans Preseason Betting Numbers (FOX Sports) Team Win Total Postseason Odds Super Bowl Odds Houston Texans 5.5 +750 +26000

For the first time in a half-decade, the future in Houston looks very bright. Near the end of ESPN's telecast, commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman gushed about the quality pieces Texans' general manager Nick Caserio already has in the building, and there are many of them. Stroud, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell stand out on offense, while edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. headline a young defensive cast.

With more than $60 million in effective cap space, Caserio will have some flexibility when supplementing Houston's young core. If the Texans can fix two of their more persistent problems from 2023 - one stemming from personnel, the other in coaching - they may find themselves in the Ravens' shoes by this time next year.

Related Lamar Jackson, Ravens dominate 2nd half in Divisional win over Texans The MVP frontrunner dazzled in Baltimore's 24-point rout of the AFC South Champions, who allowed their inexperience to get the best of them.

Houston needs to improve its rushing attack

Its inefficiency made the offense too reliant on Stroud

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This season, the Texans often sputtered when trying to run the ball. Analytically speaking, they were decent at ripping off big chunks on the ground. But they could not maintain any consistency, ranking near the bottom of the league in yards per carry.

Houston Texans Rushing Offense (League Ranks) Team Yards Per Game Yards Per Carry Explosive Rush Rate EPA/Rush Houston Texans 95.7 (25th) 3.7 (29th) 10.58% (11th) -0.15 (24th)

On Saturday, Devin Singletary ripped off a 16-yard run in the third quarter; he was held to just six yards on his other eight carries. Stroud has shown the ability to single-handedly carry Houston when facing poor secondaries. But when matching up with the league's top defenses come playoff time, you have to be able to run the ball.

The Ravens dominated time of possession in the second half (21:13 to 8:47) because they boasted a great rushing attack and succeeded against even the Texans' astute run defense. All in all, Baltimore outgained Houston 229-38 on the ground. Dalvin Cook, who just joined the Ravens' active roster two days prior, had half Houston's amount on his first carry.

Being able to run the ball effectively shortens the game, limiting the number of possessions teams will see across 60 minutes of action and making each individual possession more important than it would otherwise be. In 2024, opposing defenses will devote more resources to containing Stroud's aerial assault and challenge the Texans to win via the run game. They don't need to be the major rushing force the Ravens are, but they need to be able to supplement Stroud and make his life easier.

Houston needs to be more disciplined

The sheer number of penalties they absorbed hurt their chances

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans were whistled 11 times against the Ravens, losing 70 yards on their infractions. The penalties moved Houston into long down-and-distance situations, again making things more difficult for Stroud. Additionally, his intentional grounding error turned a 2nd-and-6 into a 3rd-and-16, taking the Texans out of field goal range in the second quarter.

Houston was called for 114 penalties in the 2023 regular season, nearly seven per game. That was fourth-most in the NFL, and just 10 fewer than the New York Jets' league-worst total (124). Had the Texans not hindered themselves - like the Ravens had gotten quite familiar doing - they could have kept the game competitive throughout the contest and possibly held the lead at one point.

Most young teams do not get the opportunity to experience two rounds of playoff football ahead of schedule. Houston will learn from its mistakes, and come back hungrier than ever next season. If Ryans can get his roster to play penalty-free next, and the offensive coordinator, whoever it may be, can give the run game a boost - current coordinator Bobby Slowik is one of the top head coaching candidates - the Texans could achieve true contender status in 2024.​​​​​​​

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.